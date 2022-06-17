‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Files for Divorce From Wife Naomi Nelson

Johnny Knoxville of Jackass fame has filed for divorce from his second wife, Naomi Nelson, according to reports. Knoxville has said that he and Nelson have been separated since September 2021, according to TMZ. Documents were filed in Los Angeles on Thursday. Knoxville and Nelson were married in September 2010, also in Los Angeles. Between them, they have two children together — son Rocko and daughter Arlo.

In the papers that were filed, Knoxville seeks joint legal and physical custody of the children. He’s citing irreconcilable differences behind the divorce. Also in the documents, Knoxville says that he believes that he has separate property from Nelson but that will be figured out later on. The Jackass star is still basking in the success of Jackass 4.5.

Johnny Knoxville of ‘Jackass’ Would Come Up With Iconic Catchphrase

Looking back at some different news around him, how did Knoxville come up with his iconic catchphrase? As you might know, he introduces each stunt by saying, “I’m Johnny Knoxville, and this is….” Jackass producer Spike Jonze talks about why that sticks in the minds of those who see the movies.

“He [Knoxville] started saying, ‘Hi, I’m Johnny Knoxville and this is the Cup Test,’ or whatever it was,” Jonze told GQ. “Only later, I remember listening to Johnny Cash Live, and hearing Johnny Cash say, ‘Hi, I’m Johnny Cash and this is ‘Folsom Prison Blues,’ and a lightbulb went off. I was like, damn…no wonder it’s so iconic.” The whole thing goes back to when Knoxville, along with Jonze and director Jeff Termaine, were brainstorming.

Steve-O, who is a regular in the Jackass world, one time shared what makes Knoxville so relatable to viewers and moviegoers. “I think that the fact that he is the least f—ing coordinated guy ever is what makes his stunts so amazing,” Steve-O said.

One Time, ‘SNL’ Did Come Calling For Knoxville But He Said No

Usually, if you are an entertainer or comedian, then one place you might desire to go is Saturday Night Live. Being on the fabled NBC sketch comedy-variety show has made many people into overnight successes. Well, Lorne Michaels, the man behind the show, had an idea. He wanted Knoxville to come on the show at one point and do stunts. Michaels approached Knoxville, but the SNL boss was turned down

Knoxville said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that SNL was going to give him five minutes. “Each week to do what I do, but that would just be me,” he said. “And I couldn’t do both [SNL and Jackass]. Our show was about to go. So I kind of bet on us as opposed to on myself.”