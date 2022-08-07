‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O’s Buc-ee’s Prank Cut Short by Management, Texas Police Respond

When travelers stopped at the Buc-ee’s in Wharton, Texas, early last week, they expected to be wowed. What they didn’t expect, however, was that one of their fellow shoppers would be Jackass star Steve-O.

As anyone who’s ever stopped at the gas station and mega-convenience store knows, Buc-ee’s is a mind-boggling experience. It’s a gas station, sure. But a gas station with 80-120 fueling positions. And a store tens of thousands of square footage in size. And dozens of fountain dispensers and a wall of beef jerky and countless varieties of snacks and merchandise. Needless to say, Buc-ee’s is no ordinary travel center.

While on his way to the McAllen Performing Arts Center for the McAllen, Texas, stop on his The Bucket List Tour, Jackass star Steve-O made a pitstop at the Buc-ee’s. And, of course, couldn’t resist performing for the gathering crowd.

Dressed head to toe in Buc-ee’s merchandise, Steve-O skateboarded around the store to the applause of the other visitors. Buc-ee’s management allowed the Jackass stuntman to perform several tricks without complaint, but when Steve-O attempted a trick off the counter, they had to draw the line.

The Sugar Land Police Department eventually got involved in the situation, but not in the way you might think.

Texas Police Call ‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O ‘Uber Respectful’

Sgt. Justin Pannell of the Sugar Land Police Department recorded the interaction between Steve-O and the Buc-ee’s manager. The officer didn’t have to intervene, however, as the Jackass star had no problem cutting his act short.

“I just walked in and heard a bunch of commotion and he had a videographer with him,” Sgt. Pannell explained to the Dallas Observer. “He was doing kickflips on his skateboard.”

“He was going to do a trick off the counter,” Pannell continued. “And the manager came up pretty quick and said, ‘No, no, no’. Then he made like he was and he didn’t. He was super respectful of the staff and him saying no.”

The officer was so impressed with the Jackass star that the two snapped a photo together, which was then shared by the Wharton Police Department. “You never know who you may run into at Buc-ee’s!” wrote Chief TD Lynch in the caption. “Steve-O is super cool, but Officer Pannell, you’d better not get lured into doing any crazy stuff!!!”

To the chief’s relief, Sgt. Pannell didn’t hop on the skateboard. And to Pannell’s relief, Steve-O never caused any trouble. On the contrary, it sounds like everyone (including Pannell himself) had a fantastic afternoon at Buc-ee’s.

“He’s an uber-respectful and humble person,” Pannell said of Steve-O. “He took the time to take pictures with everyone there. It’s kind of cool because some people would swarm him but when he went outside and took some pictures with the beaver just doing some tricks, everybody just let him be.”