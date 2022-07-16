Jak Knight, Comedian and Netflix Voice Actor, Dead at 28

Jak Knight, a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor who was famous for voicing DeVon in Netflix’s animated series Big Mouth, has died. He was 28.

Knight’s family confirmed the news through a representative. However, they have declined to offer any additional details. Though, in the wake of the heartbreak, they “ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time.”

The young star was celebrating much success in Hollywood before his passing. People considered Jak Knight a veteran comedian before he turned 21 after taking his show on worldwide tours. By 2018, he was so widely respected that Netflix featured him in its The Comedy Lineup series.

During a 2018 interview, the comic told Respect that Dave Chappelle and Boondocks inspired his career.

“One hundred percent the reasons why I do what I do,” he said.

Later in his life, he had the opportunity to open for Chappelle. Knight also joined other legendary acts such as Aziz Ansari, Eric Andre, Joel McHale, and Moshe Kasher.

The Late Jak Knight Was a Budding Hollywood Writer and Producer

His legendary one-liners earned also him props in the script-writing world. Knight was rising through the ranks by writing for a list of hit series. Despite his age, he had already penned 11 episodes of Black-ish, 23 for Big Mouth, and 6 for Bust Down. He also has 5 more series writing credits to his name, according to IMDB.

While chatting with Respect, the actor noted that he earned his first writing gig when he was only 19, and it was for the animated series Lucas Bros. Moving Co.

He shared that co-creators Keith and Kenneth Lucas “heard about me from somebody, I don’t know who, and they were like, ‘Aye, come hang out with us, come smoke.’”

Once he met the twin brothers, he came up with an idea based on the classic TV series, Sister, Sister. In his, he suggested there was another sister who was constantly left out. And because of that, she became evil. Keith and Kenneth liked the pitch so much that they asked him to be a staple on their show.

Knight had also begun moving into production. This year, he served as a co-creator and executive producer with Bust Down.

“We are devastated by the passing of Jak Knight,” the team of Bust Down and Peacock and Universal Television wrote in a joint statement. “He was a brilliant comedian, visionary, and artist and we were all lucky to experience his greatness. Our hearts are with Jak’s family, friends, and community during this heartbreaking time.”