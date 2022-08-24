Jake Gyllenhaal Shares First Look at ‘Road House’ Reboot

Filming for the much-anticipated Road House reboot has officially commenced. And star Jack Gyllenhaal is giving fans a first look.

As the Donnie Darko star posted on Instagram, August 23 was the first day of production. And he’s excited to get to work with the film’s iconic director.

“I’ve wanted to work with the ridiculously talented Doug Liman for years,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Liman commemorating the milestone. “Day 1. Roadhouse.”

‘Road House’ Will Stream Exclusively on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime picked up the project earlier this month, and the cast and crew are currently on location in the Dominican Republic, which will represent the Florida Keys in the movie.

The reboot will follow a retired UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who takes a bouncer gig at a tropical roadhouse. While he’s there, he discovers a crime ring in paradise. The movie also stars Gbemisola Ikumelo, B.K. Cannon, Billy Magnussen, and Conor McGregor. The film will give McGregor his first major movie role.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel [Silver], Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal And for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke in a statement.

The film’s producer, Joel Silver, also served as the producer for the 1989 Road House starring Patrick Swayze, which obviously makes him a special addition to the crew. Since working on the classic, he had produced major blockbusters such as The Matrix, Die Hard, The Nice Guys, and V for Vendetta.

“The original Road House has a special place in my heart,” Silver said. “And I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world. Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies. And [we’re] ready to bring everything we have to this one.”

Swayze’s hit saw the actor playing a bouncer at a roadhouse in Missouri. His character, James Dalton, protected the town from a corrupt business tycoon who was determined to ruin the small town for a huge payout. The movie was an instant classic and earned more than $60 million at the box office.

“I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy,” Liman said. “And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”