james-caan-cause-of-death-revealed

We now know how the legendary actor James Caan tragically passed away. According to his official death certificate, the Godfather actor died from a combination of serious heart problems.

Per the document, Caan died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease, the most common heart disease in the nation.

The certificate also says he also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, known as COPD, and congestive heart failure. Although his family released a statement at the time of his death earlier this month, details were left unknown.

TMZ later reported that Caan spent his last days in Los Angeles’ Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. He was later buried at Eden Memorial Park, the resting place for many Hollywood stars.

His family publicly announced the heartbreaking news via Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.”

They added: “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

After the news broke, hundreds of heartfelt tributes poured in from his fans, friends, and colleagues in the industry.

For instance, Barbra Streisand, who starred opposite Caan in 1975’s Funny Lady, spoke fondly of her costar in a tweet.

“I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented,” the icon wrote while sharing a black-and-white pic of the two taken decades ago.

James Cann’s Godfather co-stars tribute their late friend

In addition, his Godfather family also made sure to pay their respects. Al Pacino, who played the role of Michael Corleone in The Godfather and its sequels, shared a statement about his late friend.

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend,” Pacino began. “It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.”

Later, famed director Francis Ford Coppola also made remarks about James Caan. He starred in Coppola’s debut film, The Rain People. He later joined forces with Caan once again when they worked on The Godfather in 1972. The iconic filmmaker shared a tribute to the late actor.

“Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I’ve ever known,’ Coppola said.

He added: “From those earlier times working together on The Rain People, and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten. He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator and one of the funniest people I’ve ever known.”

Robert De Niro also shared his own statement about Caan. De Niro had a supporting role in 1974’s The Godfather Part II as young Vito Corleone, played in the original by Marlon Brando.

Caan made a brief appearance in the final flashback scene of the sequel, but he and De Niro had no scenes alongside each other. Despite this, De Niro was still upset at the news.

“I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing,” De Niro said.