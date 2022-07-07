James Caan Dead at 82: Social Media Mourns Death of ‘The Godfather’ Star

James Caan, one of the legendary stars of “The Godfather,” has passed away at 82 years old from an unknown cause.

His death was announced via Twitter earlier today. The statement read, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet.”

Aside from “The Godfather,” James Caan also appeared in TV shows and films like “Misery,” “Thief,” “Brian’s Song,” “Rollerball,” “Hide in Plain Sight,” “The Gambler,” “El Dorado,” “Funny Lady,” and “Elf.”

Fans immediately took to the comments to express their condolences for James Caan and his many iconic roles.

I’m going to miss him so much pic.twitter.com/7qAyir4tLu — Connor Moore (@ConnorMoore54) July 7, 2022

“I’m so sad to hear this. I loved him in Godfather, Misery, Honeymoon in Vegas, Brian’s Song, and Elf,” one James Caan fan wrote earlier. “Loved his sense of humor and sharp wit, and how he embraced Twitter. Rest in Peace, Mr. Caan!”

“So sad to hear this,” another person said. “His portrayal of Sonny Corleone was truly spectacular.”

“NOOOOO. Oh gosh. He was so active on here recently and loved seeing him talk about his roles,” a different fan commented. “Oh gosh. This one hurts. RIP to an absolute stone-cold legend. So sorry to the family.”

“Deepest condolences to all of his family and loved ones. James Caan was a brilliant actor and an indelible part of our cultural history,” someone else said.

Fans of James Caan Recall His Most Iconic Roles

Mere minutes after the news broke of James Caan’s passing, Twitter blew up with heartfelt condolences about the legendary actor. Several people complimented his role as Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather,” or Walter in “Elf,” or Paul Sheldon in “Misery.”

“Rest in peace, James Caan. So many great roles, but MISERY will always be a stand-out to me in spite of the apparent difficulty the production had in originally casting the role. You nailed it,” a fan named Isaac Thorne wrote on Twitter.

“Oh, how sad: the great James Caan has died at 82. I’ll never forget him as Brian Piccolo in the classic ‘Brian’s Song,'” Doug Sovern wrote on Twitter. “He was the cousin of a schoolmate & she had a hard time watching him die onscreen. Now he’s gone for real. Best known of course as Sonny in ‘The Godfather.'”

“An all-timer. I loved him in so many roles. Who else could go from Sonny Corleone to the dad in Elf? Rest in peace Santino. End of tweet,” another fan said.

James Caan will be sorely missed, and we offer our condolences to his family at this time.