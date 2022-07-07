James Caan Dies at 82: Mark Wahlberg Offers ‘Deepest Condolences’ to Family and Friends

While actors appear to be larger than life and invincible on the big screen, today it was announced that legendary actor James Caan passed away at the age of 82. Although getting his start in off-broadway plays, Caan would go on to star alongside iconic actors like the legendary John Wayne. Thanks to his growing friendship with director Howard Hawks, Caan spent the next 61 years entertaining audiences around the world as characters like Sonny Corleone and Paul Sheldon in the 1990 classic Misery.

Sharing the sad news on the James Caan Twitter page, the family wrote, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

With a successful career in Hollywood, numerous celebrities took to social media to share their condolences and stories of working with the famed actor. Among the heartfelt messages, A-list actor Mark Wahlberg wrote on Twitter, “Sad to hear of James Caan’s passing…it was an honor and pleasure to know and work with a true legend like Jimmy. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP.”

Working Alongside James Caan In 2000

For those who might not know, both Caan and Mark Wahlberg worked together in the 2000 crime film The Yards. Directed by James Gray and written by Matt Reeves, the film showcased numerous top talent actors alongside Wahlberg and Caan. They included Joaquin Phoenix and Charlize Theron.

Although James Caan never won an oscar for his numerous roles, in 1978, he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. One year later, the actor won a Golden Scroll from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films for his role in the futuristic Rollerball.

Celebrities Share Moments And Love For The Late Actor

Other celebrities to share their memories of James Caan included Adam Sandler. He wrote, “Love him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were the best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love.”

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn added, “There are so many movies of his I love, ‘The Godfather’ films of course being at the very top. ‘Thief’ in particular was a Gunn family classic — I had the poster on my wall in high school.”

Even the official Twitter account of Albert Einstein, run by representatives of the theoretical physicist, remembered the actor. “As we mourn the passing of legendary actor James Caan, we recall his visit to the Albert Einstein Archives in July of 2016.”