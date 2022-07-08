James Caan Reportedly Completed Filming His Final Role in ‘Fast Charlie’ Before His Death

Legendary actor James Caan of The Godfather and Elf fame died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. He was 82. Celebrities such as Billy Dee Williams took to social media to mourn their friend.

The iconic actor was nominated for all the big awards in his day. He earned nominations for Golden Globes, an Emmy, and an Oscar. He earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.

However, before his passing, Caan finished filming his role in the upcoming 2023 triller Fast Charlie, Variety reports.

Fast Charlie is about a Charlie Swift, a hitman who has been working for an aging mob boss, Stan, for over twenty years. Pierce Brosnan plays the role of Charlie Swift, while James Caan plays Stan, the aging mob boss. Once a rival mob boss tries to eliminate Stan and his team, Charlie fends for himself as he attempts to avenge his friend. Marcie, portrayed by Morena Baccarin, teams up with Charlie on the mission, as she is the ex-wife of the slain mobster.

Fast Charlie is directed by Phillip Noyce. The film is based on a Victor Gischler novel called Gun Monkeys. Lee Goldberg and Richard Wenk teamed up to co-write the sceenplay. Fast Charlie wrapped principal photography in Louisiana earlier in 2022. Screen Media distributes the film and wants a 2023 release date for the picture.

James Caan’s Legendary Career

James Caan began acting in 1963’s Irma la Douce in an uncredited role. However, after scoring minor roles in films like El Dorado (1967), Countdown (1967), and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Rain People, he was ascending the industry ladder. However, Caan landed his breakout role in 1972’s classic film The Godfather. The Godfather is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made.

Caan teamed up with The Rain People director Francis Ford Coppola for the mobster epic film. Caan’s role of Sonny Corleone would prove to be his most famous role. Sonny Corleone is the son of Mafia don Vito Corleone and Carmela Corleone. For his breakout performance, James Caan vaulted to national prominence. His role as Sonny Corleone also earned one Oscar nomination and two Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor.

Shortly thereafter, Caan received his Emmy nomination for his work in the 1971 TV-movie Brian’s Song. The actor continued appearing in classic films throughout the next several decades, although his career would never reach the critical pinnacle it did with his breakout role in The Godfather. Caan reprised his role as Sonny Corleone in 1974’s The Godfather: Part II.

However, James Caan appeared in popular films in the ’70s such as: The Gambler (1974), Rollerball (1975), and A Bridge Too Far (1977). In the 1980s, Caan was in Thief (1981) and Gardens of Stone (1987). Since then, he’s starred in movies like Misery (1990), Honeymoon in Vegas (1992), Bottle Rocket (1996), The Yards (2000), City of Ghosts (2002) and Elf (2003).