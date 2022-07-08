James Caan Said He ‘Got a Prescription to Live at the Playboy Mansion’ to ‘Get Over’ Divorce

This past Wednesday, July 6th, legendary actor James Caan of The Godfather and Elf fame died. He was 82. Celebrities such as Billy Dee Williams took to social media to mourn their friend.

The iconic actor was nominated for all the big awards in his day. He earned nominations for Golden Globes, an Emmy, and an Oscar. James Caan earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978. He was most-noted for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather Pts. I and II.

A tweet from his official account announced the news.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.



The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.



End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the account said. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

A cause of death was not released. James Caan is survived by sons Scott, James, Jacob and Alexander, as well as daughter Tara. His son Scott Caan is also an actor. Scott is famous for his roles on Entourage and Hawaii: Five-0.

James Caan’s Time at the Playboy Mansion

Back in 2003, the actor sat down with Esquire for a rather interesting piece. The story, entitled “James Caan: What I’ve Learned,” lists a series of quotes from the actor where he shares his thoughts about his career, romance, family, and life in general. The original article can be found here.

Caan lists dozens of entertaining anecdotes, including:

“There’s a big difference between wanting to work and having to work. And I had to learn the hard way.”

Another one goes, “I’ve been lucky. The critics never went out of their way to single me out for doing bad work.”

He also talks plenty of the quirks and pitfalls of the filmmaking business. “People wonder why first-time directors can make a brilliant picture, then suck on the second one,” he said. “It’s because they’re a little terrified the first time. So they listen to all the experts around them.

He also had takes on actors talking about their craft—or their politics. “There’s nothing more boring than actors talking about acting.”

He added, “Nobody should give a s*** about an actor’s opinion on politics.”

Finally, at one point in the piece, Caan brings up his cure for his divorce: Hugh Hefner. “To get over my divorce, I got a prescription to live at the Playboy Mansion for a while.”

Apparently, according to the actor, the famed residence was just what the doctor ordered to cure his heartbreak. The actor added a few other quips about romance.

“What’s the difference between sex and love? I have four wives and five kids. I apparently don’t know the difference.”