Although receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 1978, actor James Caan continued to expand his career, starring in films like Misery, Elf, and Get Smart. While Caan worked in Hollywood for over 60 years, his iconic moment came in The Godfather, which landed him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Sadly, at the age of 82, the actor passed away back in July. Leaving behind a legacy of memorable moments on the silver screen, celebrities showered the late star with love and support. And now, while his family remembers his life and his list of accomplishments, it seems that his Twitter account will remain active thanks to his assistant.

On July 7, 2022, James Caan passed away, but although it has been over a month, his Twitter account posted a new message. Obviously intrigued, fans who visited the page saw the following message, “Hey everyone, my name is Mike I was Jimmy’s long time assistant & with permission from the family I’ll be keeping Jimmy’s page going and continue to share some of his favorite images with you and even answer some questions from time to time. Let’s continue to celebrate Jimmy.”

Celebrities Honor James Caan By Recalling His Memorable Style

While the legendary actor passed away from coronary artery disease, it appears the impact he left is still growing. As mentioned above, when the news first broke, numerous celebrities who worked alongside James Caan posted heartfelt messages about the loss.

One of those people was Zooey Deschanel. The pair acted together in the hit Christmas film Elf. She released a statement saying, “James Caan was a true delight. My favorite memory of him was shooting part of a montage for the end of Elf and he started playing piano — he played beautifully — I sang and he played and I was just astonished by his talent! I think he was just capable of so many things and that’s what made him such a wonderful actor. I was so honored to have worked with him.”

Another famous co-star of James Caan, Kathy Bates, also recalled her time with the actor on the set of Misery. “I can’t believe Jimmy’s gone. Working with him on Misery was one of the most profound experiences of my career. When you watch his performance, his terror, it’s as though he’s watching a snake. Brilliant. So many memories flooding back today. Jimmy saying, ‘Let’s get the most hyper guy in Hollywood and make him stay in bed for 15 weeks.’ We were so excited when we got to shoot in the dining room. He was kind. Hilarious. He would have something insightfully funny to say right now. I’m bereft. Sending all my love to the Caan family.”