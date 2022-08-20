A little over two years after his wife Kimberly suffered a second miscarriage, James Van Der Beek opens up about the tragic pregnancy loss and how his family handled the grieving process.

The former star of the hit TV teen drama Dawson’s Creek took to his Instagram account to reflect on both the first and second miscarriages his wife had less than a year apart. “Pic #1 we had just lost a baby 18 weeks into pregnancy and almost lost @vanderkimberly in the process, ” James Van Der Beek shared. “I had a collaboration going south, rapidly. And I’d just been booted off a reality dancing competition I’d been favored to win. (I feel like three out of those four are fairly relatable 😂).”

James Van Der Beek then shared that at the last moment, he and his family rented an RV and headed north. “No real plan, just day-to-day. Late one night we pulled into a quaint little RV park I’d booked a few hours earlier, and woke up next to this river.”

James Van Der Beek said the experience was the beginning of the healing process for him and his family. “Not necessarily of healing – but of being present. Present to the pain. Present to the beauty around us. And present to the acceptance of being in a process I did not understand.”

The family went back to the same spot two and a half years later. This time with a brand new baby boy. “Reflecting back on that first trip, I’m astounded by how much I didn’t know about the path to where I am now… and by how much peace I was able to feel in the midst of that darkness.”

James Van Der Beek Offers Some Advice About Grief

Meanwhile, James Van Der Beek gave his own advice about how his followers can handle their grief processes.

“Whatever you’re going through … if you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, or even know where to look for it … I invite you to not underestimate the power of a little change of environment,” Van Der Beek wrote. “And of taking the time to sit exactly where you’re at. Healing comes at its own pace. Presence might just be a pre-requisite.”

Van Der Beek’s wife previously opened up about her miscarriages. She noted both were emotionally and physically hard on her. “I understand that I am very blessed to be able to birth five children,” she said during an appearance on The Make Down podcast. “I’ve also had five miscarriages, two of which were really hard experiences. The last two miscarriages, they’ve been really extreme. The one in November, it was losing a ton of blood, losing consciousness over and over again and feeling like, ‘Am I going to die?’”