Jamie Lee Curtis Breaks Silence Following Backlash Over ‘Upsetting’ Social Media Post

Jamie Lee Curtis has penned an apology following the public backlash she received from a social media post last week.

The now-deleted post in question came when the 64-year-old shared a photo of her office while talking about new leather chairs she bought for her conference table.

“Ok. This is a weird post. But I have Covid, so f*ck it,” she captioned. “During one of the SAG nomination panels for @everythingeverywheremovie I told the story of how I ended up with my office furnished with my beautiful Pollack chairs from that movie.”

Jamie Lee Curtis Issues Statement on Her Social Media Pages

Most people, however, did not notice the furniture because their attention was drawn to a large photograph of a naked child hanging on her wall. People were shocked and disturbed by the image and subsequently filled the comment section with thoughts on the matter.

After removing the post, Jamie Lee Curtis issued a statement claiming she had no idea the photograph, which is by Betsy Schnieder and depicts Schnieder’s daughter, would upset people and explained how she came to own it.

“Last week I posted a picture of some chairs that included a photograph on the wall by an artist that was gifted to me 20 years ago,” she wrote on both Instagram and Twitter.

“I understand it has disturbed some people. As I have said, I am a truth-teller so here’s the truth,” she continued. “It’s a picture of a child, taken by her mother, of her playing in their backyard in a tub of water. Nothing more, nothing less. I took down the post because I didn’t want to keep something up that upset anyone.”

Media Personalities and Politicians Alarmed by the Actress’ Framed Photograph

The post in question elicited major attention from news personalities and politicians who couldn’t understand why she would have such an image displayed in her home.

“@jamieleecurtis has some disturbing ‘Art’ on her wall. She posted this a few days ago,” said media personality David Vance. “Perhaps she could explain why she likes images of a child in a suitcase?”

“What the actual f—,” former Washington state Republican Congressional candidate Scott Stephenson.

Jamie Lee Curtis apparently posted the same photo on Twitter. And according to Fox News, moderators appeared to have temporarily suspended the account for an undisclosed amount of time. It is currently active again.