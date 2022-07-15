Jamie Lee Curtis Feels ‘Real Embarrassment’ About Incorrect ‘Assumption’ About ‘Knives Out’ Costar

Movie star Ana de Armas’ name may be getting a lot of mention these days. This attention comes of course as the actress is portraying iconic starlet Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix biopic film Blonde. However, de Armas has long been a part of the film industry. Even starring opposite one of Hollywood’s biggest people in the film industry, Jamie Lee Curtis, in the 2019 murder mystery Knives Out.

But, Curtis has said in a recent interview with Elle that her first meeting with the Blonde actress was slightly unusual. The long-time actress even admits to being “embarrassed” about an assumption she made of her Knives Out Costar.

Jamie Lee Curtis Admits Her Embarrassment Over Assumptions She Made When Meeting Ana de Armas During Knives Out Movie Shoot

During a recent interview, actress Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about her first encounter with actress and Blonde star Ana de Armas. She recalls how initially she assumed that the Cuban-born actress was much newer to our country. Noting she approached de Armas as an actress who is “inexperienced” in the Hollywood industry.

“I assumed — and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” Jamie Lee Curtis says of de Armas during her conversation with Elle.

“I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman,” the Halloween star continues. However, Curtis says, these assumptions couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, Jamie Lee Curtis notes, de Armas’s portrayal of the blonde-bombshell icon, Marilyn Monroe is shockingly spot-on. And, Curtis should know, too. She has an impressive family connection to the starlet.

“My father [Tony Curtis] was in Some Like It Hot,” the actress explains.

“I have a lot of photos of my father and Marilyn,” she adds. Curtis notes that de Armas recently showed her a picture of herself as Marilyn.

“It was so shocking because she was Marilyn,” the 63-year-old movie star says of her Knives Out costar.

Blonde Author Joyce Carol Oates Reveals Her Thoughts On The Upcoming Marilyn Monroe Biopic

The latest Marilyn Monroe biopic film is set to drop on Netflix this fall. And the author who originally wrote the story behind Blonde, Joyce Carol Oates, reveals her thoughts on the upcoming release directed by Andrew Dominik.

“Andrew Dominik is a very brilliant director,” the author relates.

“I think he succeeded in showing the experience of Norma Jeane Baker from her perspective,” the Blonde author says of the director’s take on her story.

“Rather than see it from the outside, the male gaze looking at a woman,” Oates continues of the film set to hit the popular streaming service in September.

“He immersed himself in her perspective,” the author adds.