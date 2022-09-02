Jane Fonda Diagnosed With Cancer, Undergoing Chemo

Actress Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Fonda is 84 years old. The actress, who is the daughter of legendary actor Henry Fonda, made the announcement on her Instagram account. Fonda wrote, “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.”

She added, “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.” Additionally, Fonda would call herself “lucky” to “have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatment.” She acknowledges that she is “priviledged [sic]” as a celebrity. “Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right,” Fonda said.

