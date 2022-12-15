jane-fonda-reveals-her-cancer-is-in-remission

Here’s some good news for a Thursday: Actress Jane Fonda is telling the world that her cancer is in remission at this time. Fonda headed over to Instagram on Thursday to share the news. Back in September, she revealed that she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo,” Fonda wrote on Instagram. It was alongside a photo of her at a climate rally in Washington, D.C. “I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate,” the 84-year-old actress continued. “I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. (And) I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”

Jane Fonda Received Diagnosis Of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Fonda also revealed, PEOPLE reports, that some of her treatments were “rough” but that she was able to recover in time to go to Washington, D.C., to do “some lobbying” and speak at the Democracy Alliance about climate change.

“I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything,” Fonda said. “The effects wore off just as I went to D.C. for the first live, in-person Fire Drill Fridays rally,” Fonda said. Fire Drill Fridays are a demonstration to raise awareness about climate change that she leads every week.

Fonda Went Public With The News About Her Health In September

Fonda, an Academy Award winner, revealed her diagnosis on Instagram in September. “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” Fonda began in the post. “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

Fonda also said that she is “privileged” in being able to afford quality healthcare. This is while many others can’t. She also is using her diagnosis as a call-to-action during “the most consequential time in human history.” Fonda adds, “I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can. Using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change.”

The actress went over to her blog. She shared that she has “been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support” since going public with her diagnosis. She notes that it was about three weeks after she started her first round of chemotherapy. “I want to say again that this is a very treatable cancer,” she wrote in part.