Jane Fonda Reveals Movie With Jennifer Lopez ‘Revived’ Her Career

Actress Jane Fonda has had quite a movie career throughout her life but the star is recalling her appearance with Jennifer Lopez. Fonda, who has starred in such movies as Coming Home and Klute, played Lopez’s mother-in-law in the movie Monster-in-Law. But Fonda would say that the movie “revived” her own career. Now, at 84 years old, the actress is talking about the experience in detail.

“It was the only smart career thing I ever did,” Fonda told the Daily Mirror during a new interview, according to the Daily Mail. “I thought: ‘People are going to come to the movie to see J-Lo, but they’ll rediscover Fonda,’ and that’s what happened. The biggest stroke of luck was getting the role in Monster-in-Law at a point in my career when I had been out of the acting business for 15 years or more.” Fonda was going through a divorce from husband, television entrepreneur, and founder of CNN, Ted Turner.

Jane Fonda Considered ‘Monster-In-Law’ As ‘A Great Comeback’

Fonda would comment that the film was with Lopez. She called it “a great comeback for me. I was almost 65 years old when I got this script out of the blue. The producer was a friend. We hired someone to rewrite my character and that is what became the great mother-in-law role in that movie.” Fonda played the mother of a doctor, played by Michael Vartan, who gets engaged to Lopez’s character. The movie was Fonda’s first flick since starring opposite Robert De Niro in the 1990 movie Stanley and Iris.

But Jane Fonda had an additional insight into how much the movie meant to her. “Very often when I see a group of young women, especially Latinas, walking towards me and they recognize me and they get excited,” Fonda said. “Forget Coming Home and Klute and Julia and everything, it’s all, I know what they’e gonna say: ‘Monster-In-Law! I’ve seen it 15 times! It’s my favorite movie of all!'”

Of course, many fans of Lopez know that she’s still celebrating her recent marriage to Ben Affleck. They were an item back in the day, but they have become husband and wife these days. For Fonda, who is the daughter of legendary movie star Henry Fonda, she has not gotten remarried since divorcing Turner. But she does call him her “favorite ex-husband.” Ted Turner is definitely a name synonymous with cable television and even as a former owner of the Atlanta Braves. Fonda’s most recent work was in the Netflix sitcom Grace and Frankie with Lily Tomlin. Fonda has had quite a career that spans decades. She might have another movie or TV show in her still before she retires.