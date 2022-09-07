jane-fonda-reveals-new-health-update-after-cancer-diagnosis-announcement

Less than a week after announcing she has non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Jane Fonda revealed she’s getting stronger than she’s been in years as she starts chemotherapy.

As previously reported, Jane Fonda took to her Instagram account to announce that she has cancer. “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share,” the 84-year-old actress declared. “I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.”

On her personal website, Jane Fonda also wrote that B-cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma is a “very treatable” cancer and much progress has been made with the medication that parents are receiving. “Since last week, so many people have written to me or posted that they have had this type of cancer,” Fonda shared. “And have been cancer-free for many decades. Well, I’ll soon be 85, so I won’t have to worry about many decades. One will do just fine.”

In response to those asking how she’s doing, Jane Fonda shared, “Well today, about 3 weeks from my first chemo session, I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years. The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out.”

Jane Fonda also shared a video of her working out. She further noted that this isn’t her first encounter with cancer. “I’ve had breast cancers and had a mastectomy and come through very well,” she continued. “And I will do so again.”

Despite Cancer Diagnosis, Jane Fonda Focuses on the Healthcare For All & Urgent Climate Crisis

Although she is battling her own health struggles, Jane Fonda is continuing to fight for others as well. “As I said in my statement last week, I am painfully aware that the top-drawer treatment I receive is not something everyone In this country can count on and I consider that a travesty. It isn’t fair, and I will continue to fight for quality health care for all.”

Meanwhile, Jane Fonda further explained that while she’s fighting cancer, she’s also remaining focused on confronting what she describes as the urgent climate crisis. She says that the crisis is caused by fossil fuels.

“This diagnosis has only made me more determined than ever to continue to end the deadly effects of fossil fuels,” Jane Fonda explained. “While most of us know that fossil fuels are the primary cause of the climate crisis, many may not know that fossil fuel emissions also cause cancer as well as other major health problems like birth defects, childhood leukemia, heart attacks, strokes, lung disease, and preterm birth.”

Jane Fonda went on to add that she will fight the crisis. Cancer will not deter her from her goals.