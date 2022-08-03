Jane Fonda Speaks Out About Cosmetic Surgery Regrets

Famed actress and 1980s fitness icon Jane Fonda is getting candid about plastic surgery in a recent interview, admitting that she has undergone a facelift procedure in the past. And, the 84-year-old star says not only is she not proud of getting the work done, but she wouldn’t consider it again. The reason for this, Fonda notes, is because she doesn’t want to look “distorted.”

In a recent interview with Vogue, the star discusses plastic surgery procedures and warns fans against the addictive nature of cosmetic surgery. She openly admits to having work done but says it’s not something she would ever consider again.

“I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted,” Jane Fonda says in the interview.

“I’m not proud of the fact that I had one,” the Grace and Frankie actress adds. Fonda continues on to say that she probably wouldn’t even get the same procedure done if she could do things over.

“Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it,” she says.

“But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted,” the actress continues. She then adds a warning to those looking at cosmetic surgery not to keep “doing it,” noting that it’s easy to get addicted to these procedures.

“A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it,” Fonda says.

Jane Fonda Focuses On Staying Active, Getting Enough Sleep, and Laughing To Keep Younger-Looking Skin

The longtime actress does note that she has previously had breast implants. She has also had work around her eyes and jawline, all of this is in addition to her facelift. However, Fonda notes that her daily skin care regimen doesn’t include a lot of expensive face creams or facials.

“I don’t do a lot of facials,” Jane Fonda explains.

“I don’t spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that,” she adds. “But I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move,” Fonda notes.

“I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh,” she adds. And, it’s the laughter, Fonda says, that is one of the most important things.

“I want young people to stop being afraid about getting older,” Fonda continues.

“What matters isn’t age, isn’t that chronological number,” the actress relates. “What matters is your health,” she continues, noting that her own father passed away from heart disease when he was “six years younger than she is now.”

“I’m almost 85, but I don’t seem that old,” Fonda says in the interview. She notes that it’s important to stop being “afraid” of getting old. It’s important, Fonda says, that “people realize that just because you’re a certain age doesn’t mean you have to give up on life.”