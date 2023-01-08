Jane Fonda Was Seriously Starstruck Meeting ’80 for Brady’ Costar Tom Brady

Actress Jane Fonda is readily admitting that she was really taken aback when meeting Tom Brady for the first time. Fonda, in case you might not know, is one of the stars in the upcoming comedy 80 for Brady. She opened up about meeting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. It was at the world premiere of the movie at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday.

She said that she was left “completely starstruck” when Brady came to visit her to introduce himself one day during production. “My knees actually got weak when he walked into my trailer,” Fonda recalled, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m in awe of that kind of skill. When somebody is the best in the world at what they do, you have to honor that and respect it. I was just awestruck.”

Jane Fonda Said That Tom Brady Was ‘Kind And Humble’ When They Met

Fonda added, according to Entertainment Weekly, “He was kind and humble, which is hard to believe considering how brilliant he is at what he does, but it’s true. He was also sweet and polite.”

80 for Brady is inspired by a true story. The movie follows four New England Patriots fans — played by Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno — who go to see Brady play at Super Bowl LI in 2017. The women go through some funny attempts to secure tickets to the big game, which the Patriots came back from behind to win. Along the way, the women meet Billy Porter, Guy Fieri, and Brady’s former teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Fonda Announced In December That Her Cancer Was In Remission

Brady, who serves as a producer on the film, was charmed by Fonda and the rest of his costars. “The opportunity to work alongside these four amazingly talented women has truly been a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he told PEOPLE in November. “Not only are they true professionals and experts at their craft, but they are even better people, and it was an honor to be on set with them.” The movie 80 for Brady will start running in theaters on February 3.

Meanwhile, Fonda has been keeping people up to date on her cancer situation. Thankfully, for herself and her fans, the cancer is in remission. In September 2022, the actress revealed that she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo,” Fonda wrote in an Instagram post. “I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. (And) I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”