Jane Seymour Breaks Down in Tears Remembering Final Visit With Olivia Newton-John

On Monday, August 8, beloved actress, singer, and philanthropist Olivia Newton-John died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California at the age of 73. The entire world grieved the tragic loss but none were as devastated as the family and friends she left behind, including Jane Seymour, with whom the Grease star shared a 40-year bond.

To honor her friend’s legacy, Jane Seymour agreed to an appearance on the TODAY Show, during which she recounted her final days with Olivia Newton-John. “I knew she was really really ill for a very long time, as a lot of people did, and I have the privilege of seeing her not that long ago and talking to her,” Seymour said. “She was just an amazing person.”

“You know what brings tears to my eyes is that she always cared about other people,” Seymour continued. “She’d always asked about me, she’d asked about my family about people we mutually knew who are going through cancer and she was just this positive light and an amazing, amazing person.”

Seymour then recalled traveling so far to visit Olivia Newton-John that by the time she arrived, the Grease star had forgotten she was coming. “She got the day wrong,” Seymour said. “But she got out of bed, got dressed, and came out in a walker. And she just sat down with us for quite a while and asked about us: ‘How are we? How were our lives? How could she help us?'”

“And then she just looked around and she said, ‘Isn’t it beautiful here? I sit out here and I just look at the world. How beautiful! Look at the sky, look at the hummingbirds, look at that dog, look at this life that we have and look at us together after all these years.'”

Olivia Newton-John Helped Suzanne Somers Through Her Cancer Diagnosis

Olivia Newton-John was an inspiration to all who knew her, but especially those struggling with their own battles with cancer. With her unfailingly positive outlook, the Grease star did her best to uplift others facing terrifying diagnoses and often succeeded.

One such inspired person was none other than Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2001 and had a lumpectomy and radiation as a result. In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Somers revealed that Olivia Newton-John was an incredible source of encouragement for her during one of the most difficult times of her life.

“Olivia was exactly what you would expect,” Somers explained. “She was kind and sweet. I never heard her say a bad word about anyone.”

“There is a sisterhood that grows larger every year,” the Three’s Company star said of breast cancer survivors. “It’s a sisterhood you never want to join but when allowed entry you find great comfort with other ‘sisters.'”

“Olivia provided great comfort for me when diagnosed 25 years ago,” Somers continued. “Her fight was my fight, as she won, I won. She taught all of us so much through her bravery and ‘never give up’ philosophy. We got strength through Olivia and her example of life. As a ’70s icon, she lived a full life. I loved her and will miss my ‘sister’ forever.”