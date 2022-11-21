Jason David Frank Dies: ‘Power Rangers’ Costar Amy Jo Johnson Shares Emotional Tribute

Original Power Rangers actress Amy Jo Johnson is remembering her friend and former co-star, Jason David Frank.

After the news broke that Frank lost his life yesterday to suicide, Johnson posted a tribute on Instagram alongside a snapshot of the duo at a fan event.

“Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique,” she wrote. ” My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven, and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace…”

Frank and Johnson played in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series together from 1993 to 1996 and in the feature-length film in 1995. On-screen, their characters, Kimberly and Tommy shared a fan-favorite love story as they worked together to save the world.

In the show, Kimberly left her duties as a superhero to follow her dreams of becoming a gymnast, and she broke up with Tommy in a letter when she claimed she met someone new. But the actors reunited once more for the 2017 Power Rangers reboot, and their characters got another chance at love.

Offscreen, the duo had a long-lasting friendship. Even in between projects, they stayed close, and according to an Instagram video, they last spent time together in June 2022 when Johnson had a cameo in one of Frank’s recent films.

Jason David Frank Passed Away on Saturday at the Age of 49

According to the actor’s representative, Justine Hunt, Jason David Frank died on Nov. 19 at the age of 49. People close to Frank say that he took his own life. However, Hunt did not verify the cause of death and asked that fans give Frank’s family space as they grieve.

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” she told TMZ. “He loved his family, friends, and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

Fellow Power Rangers star Walter Jones also spoke on the tragedy shortly after Hunt confirmed the death. In a statement to TMZ, he wrote that Frank “was an inspiration to so many people.”

“His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family,” Jones continued. “Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor. We had our shares of ups and downs, but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him.”