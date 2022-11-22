Jason David Frank: New Details Emerge About Hours Leading Up to ‘Power Rangers’ Star’s Death

News broke Monday that Power Rangers‘ Jason David Frank, known for his role as the original green Power Ranger, died. He was 49 years old at the time of his death. Sources close to the subject state the actor died by suicide. A day later, media outlets learned that David Frank became involved in a heated argument with his wife Tammie before his death.

According to TMZ, Jason David Frank and Tammie checked into a Texas hotel together Friday night. However, they had checked in to separate rooms at the time. New information states that at some point in the night, David Frank headed to Tammie’s room. That’s when they became involved in a heated argument. The actor and his now-widow were in the middle of a divorce at the time of the Power Rangers star’s death.

The hours leading up to Jason David Frank’s death were fraught with tension. After engaging in their first heated argument, the news outlet reports hotel staff were called in to help calm things down. For a few hours, things remained that way. However, late Friday night or early Saturday morning, the two became locked in a war of words a second time, with David Frank eventually locking Tammie out of his room.

Tammie called the police around 5 a.m. Saturday morning after she reportedly became concerned for his safety. When the Power Rangers star did not come to the door, hotel staff let authorities into the room where they found the actor had hanged himself.

Jason David Frank is survived by four children. The actor’s representative shared, “He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be very missed.”

‘Power Rangers’ Fans & Cast Members Mourn the Loss of Jason David Frank

Jason David Frank has been closely associated with the hit Power Rangers series since the kids’ show debuted in 1993. As stated, he began his career in the franchise as the green Power Ranger named Tommy Oliver, before, eventually, his character began to lose his powers. That’s when he became the white Power Ranger and the leader of the dynamic crime-fighting group. As a hallmark of ’90s and 2000s TV, social media took the loss of Jason David Frank heavily.

Fans, flocking to Twitter, shared heartfelt tributes to the late star.

“He will always have a special place in my heart,” one fan wrote. “RIP Tommy Oliver <3.”

Another tweeted, “R.I.P Jason Frank you [were a] legend.”

Some of Jason David Frank’s costars also spoke out about his death. Walter Jones, known for his role as the black Power Ranger, said of the late actor, “He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family.”