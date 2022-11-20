Jason David Frank, Original Green ‘Power Ranger,’ Dies by Suicide at 49

Jason David Frank, who portrayed Tommy Oliver in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise, died in Texas and he was 49. TMZ reports that they learned this information from Frank’s representative, Justine Hunt.

According to sources who have direct knowledge of this situation, they say that Frank died by suicide. He goes all the way back to the kids series’ debut in 1993. Frank was introduced as one of six crime/monster-fighting superheroes. He was masked head to toe and had legendary kung-fu skills.

Jason David Frank Actually Could Hold His Own As MMA Fighter

For those fans who have knowledge, Frank started out as the Green Ranger in Season 1, introduced at first as an enemy of the Power Rangers — only to do a 180 and become good. Now, after his powers begin to deteriorate, he becomes the White Ranger. He would be the group’s new leader. Frank would star as one of the lead actors for three seasons. He appeared in 123 total episodes. But that was not the last time we’d hear from him in the franchise.

As a matter of fact, Frank played Tommy in some different adaptations of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. They included Wild Force, Turbo, Zeo, Dino Thunder, Megaforce, Ninja Steel, HyperForce, and more. In his career with the franchise, Frank is definitely a fan favorite as a Power Ranger. That’s one reason why he has come back to the franchise over and over again. But don’t take his fighting abilities as simply acting. He really could fight as a trained MMA fighter. Frank was quite adept at different styles of fighting. They included Taekwondo, Muay Thai, Judo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and other forms. Frank also fought professionally between 2008 to 2010.

Actor Did Voiceover Work For Game, Had Guest Starring Roles

The actor is survived by his four children. Hunt told TMZ, “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

TV Line indicated that his last franchise appearance happened back in 2018’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel. That was done in celebration of the series’ 25th anniversary. Among Frank’s other credits for his work did include some guest spots on Sweet Valley High and Family Matters. Frank also did voiceover work for the video game Smite and the miniseries Transformers: Titans Return. Fans of the actor have been flooding Twitter and other social media platforms with their condolences and remembrances of someone who brought great joy into their lives. We at Outsider pass along our condolences at this somber moment, too.