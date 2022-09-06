Jason Momoa Buzzes Off Signature Long Hair to Raise Awareness for Environmental Issue: VIDEO

Many know actor Jason Momoa for his roles, yes, but also his iconic hair. However, his long locks are no more, but for a good cause.

Momoa, who has portrayed iconic characters such as Aquaman and Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, is a well-loved actor. Many also love his long, wavy/curly hair. Momoa took to Instagram to make a nearly identity-changing statement — the cutting of his hair. He didn’t randomly decide to do this for fun — he shared his purpose in the post. In the video, his head is being shaven, and he holds two braids of his chopped of hair in his hand. He laughs and says he’s “never felt the wind there” on the side of his shaved head. He then explains that he is doing this because he is sick of single-use plastics.

“It’s just so sad, so please anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastic in your lives, help me,” he said in the video.

His caption read: “heres to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags ,packaging, utensils all of it. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j. @mananalu.water.”

Everyone in his comments showed their support for Momoa, and the cause. One Instagram user wrote: “Yooooo, big move for a great cause!” The official Instagram account for Sustainable Coastline Hawaii wrote: “mahalo for advocating to create a better world for future generations to come. spreading aloha not just to the people around us but the places that provide for us. Aloha ʻĀina.”

Jason Momoa Uses Social Media to Shed Light on Important Issues

Momoa is no stranger to sharing issues on social media. Just a few days ago, he shared a post about depression and addiction.

“Aloha you may or may not know that the youth on Hawai’i face an ongoing battle against suicide, depression, and addiction. In the midst of paradise, there is a growing problem that is threatening the youth but we are working to stop it!” he wrote in the caption. “@kealafoundation is a Kaua’i nonprofit organization that provides free and positive environments for kids to be a part of. They offer mentorship and leadership through free fitness classes, tutoring, and even fun events for kids to come and hang to have a supportive community.”

He continued: “Help us be the solution to end the fight against depression and addiction! Keala Foundation is having their largest fundraiser of the year September 17th! Keala’s Ultimate Hawaiian Trail Run @ultimatehawaiiantrailrun is not just a run through the beautiful mountains of Kaua’i but a chance to race with purpose! All sign up fees go directly back into the program so that they can stay at no cost to kids and families. Donate, and/or sign up to run on island or virtually link in bio.”