Jason Momoa Hits the Road on His Vintage Motorcycle Weeks After Crash

One month after being involved in a major head-on crash, Aquaman star Jason Momoa hits the road on his vintage motorcycle once again.

According to the Daily Mail, Jason Momoa was seen back on his motorcycle as he made his way to Malibu to spend time with a friend. They hung out at the celebrity hot spot, Nobu. The actor was wearing a teal short sleeve-shirt and dark khakis as he drove through the streets. He was also sporting a red and gray helmet and sunglasses.

The latest spotting of Jason Momoa comes just days after it was reported that the actor had undergone a hernia surgery, which greatly impacted his high-powered workout routine. When asked how he was doing months after the surgery and the motorcycle accident, Momoa shared, “All good. Not really doing sit-ups. Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer.”

Jason Momoa stated that the surgery became necessary due to him “throwing bodies around” during his superhero performances. “I’m getting old, bro,” he quipped. “It ain’t that CinemaCon from 2016, you know that I’m saying?”

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa’s upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is being delayed for the second time. According to Screen Rant, the film was to premiere in late 2022. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the premiere was in March 2023. Now, Warner Bros. is saying that the action-packed film will now premiere on Christmas Day 2023.

Speaking out about Aquaman 2’s delay, director James Wan wrote on Instagram something optimistic. “I’m a bit superstitious and I love that it’s a December release like the first one!”

Jason Momoa Opens Up About the Future of ‘Aquaman’

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa spoke about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the future of the Aquaman franchise.

“We killed it,” Jason Momoa declared. “We made something amazing and it’ll come out when it’s meant to come out. The nice thing about what’s happening with COVID is that everyone is trying to rush to meet these deadlines but we know it should come out when it’s ready to come out [at a time] when everybody is getting back in the movie theaters.”

The actor further explained that the upcoming film has a great story and he was part of the writing process. “The minute we finished [Aquaman] I went in with a 50-page outline for the second one and they used it and they liked it. It’s got my heart in it. I feel very connected to the character and have played him across, what, four movies now?”

In regards to Aquaman’s future, Jason Momoa added, “I just trust in [the producers] to make the right decisions, and I gotta stay in my lane.”