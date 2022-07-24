Jason Momoa Involved in Head-On Crash: Fans React to the Actor’s Motorcycle Collision

On Sunday, Jason Momoa was involved in a wreck with a motorcyclist near Calabasas. Luckily, no one was seriously injured in the incident, TMZ reports. Fans are taking to Twitter to react to the news.

“God bless both of you two men who were involved in the accident,” one account wrote. They included prayer hand emojis in the tweet.

God bless both of you two men who were involved in the accident 🙏 — The Real Rachel In Detroit (@TheRealRachelI1) July 24, 2022

“Not the old school,” one user wrote, referring to Momoa’s classic Oldsmobile that was involved in the accident. “Glad both are ok tho,” they added.

Some Twitter users criticized the New York Post’s reaction to the incident. “You know, in cases like these…” one user said, “him being in the car, I would be more concerned about the guy on the bike.”

you know, in cases like these… him being in the car, i would be more concerned about the guy on the bike — Memes in Space (@MemesInSpace) July 24, 2022

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that the Aquaman actor was driving on Old Topanga Canyon Road around the Calabasas area earlier today. At one point during the ride, a biker driving in the opposite direction made contact with Momoa’s vehicle as they rounded a curve.

Apparently, the motorcyclist crossed over into Jason’s lane in the curve. Then, he hit the front left end of Momoa’s Oldsmobile hot rod. Then, the driver was flung from his vehicle and somehow miraculously landed on his feet after bouncing across Momoa’s windshield.

The motorcycle driver was brought to the hospital with minor injuries. He sustained a bruised leg and a thumb injury. However, other than that, the driver seemed fine. Luckily, Jason Momoa is fine as well. Police officers arrived on the scene and took reports, but the incident ended there.

Jason Momoa returns to both the silver screen and streaming screens in a big way in the next few years. While Momoa is already arguably a household name, his brand value should continue skyrocketing over the next few years.

After garnering fame with the role of Aquaman, Khal Drago in Game of Thrones, and Duncan Idaho in Dune, Momoa looks to increase his notoriety. In 2022, he starred as Aquaman on HBO Max’s Peacemaker. He is also developing and writing a television series called Chief of War. It holds an unknown release date.

He stars as Flip in the fantasy-action adventure film Slumberland. Slumberland premieres on Netflix in 2022.

Additionally, he reprises his role of Aquaman in its long-anticipated sequel. Furthermore, he stars in two new Fast and Furious franchise films in the next few years: Fast X (2023) and Fast and Furious 11 (2024). Momoa also stars as Big Jim in The Last Manhunt. Momoa also serves as executive producer on that film. It releases some time in the next two years.