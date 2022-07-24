jason-momoa-involved-in-major-head-on-crash-with-motorcycle

Aquaman star Jason Momoa was involved in a car collision with a motorcycle on Sunday. However, no one is seriously injured, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement officials told the outlet that the actor was driving on Old Topanga Canyon Road around the Calabasas area earlier today. At one point during the ride, a biker driving in the opposite direction made contact with Momoa’s vehicle as they rounded a curve.

Apparently, the motorcyclist crossed over into Jason’s lane in the curve. Then, he hit the front left end of Momoa’s Oldsmobile hot rod. Then, the driver was flung from his vehicle and somehow miraculously landed on his feet after bouncing across Momoa’s windshield.

The motorcycle driver was brought to the hospital with minor injuries. He sustained a bruised leg and a thumb injury. However, other than that, the driver seemed fine. Luckily, Jason Momoa is fine as well. Police officers arrived on the scene and took reports, but the incident ended there.

Luckily, Jason Mamoa and the driver of the motorcycle aren’t seriously injured. Pictured below is Momoa posing with his beloved Oldsmobile hot rod.

This is a developing story.

Jason Momoa’s New Supervillain Role

Jason Momoa was recently spotted filming some of the first scenes for Fast X. Photos show the movie star filming in Rome, Italy. In the pictures, we see the Game of Thrones actor sporting black leather pants, a black tank, and a white snakeskin leather jacket. Overall, he boasts all the swagger needed to transform from Aquaman into the Fast X villain we can’t wait to meet.

Recently, Momoa was pictured with Yellowstone star Kevin Costner at the 2022 Academy Awards. They posed together, and Costner made a connection between Momoa’s Aquaman role and one of Costner’s old roles.

The Mariner meets Aquaman 🌊🐟 pic.twitter.com/kse65K5UGZ — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) March 29, 2022

Long-time Costner fans immediately recognize “The Mariner.” Costner played the lead character in Waterworld, the 1995 movie. Costner played in the movie between performances in Wyatt Earp and Tin Cup. It tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world, circa 2500. All the continents are underwater as the living humans search for dry land.

The movie earned the title of the most expensive ever made at the time. Then, Waterworld released to mixed reviews. Critics praised the futuristic setting and premise. However, they criticized the execution of the film. Furthermore, the film’s barely recouped its massive expenses after home DVD sales.

However, Momoa’s Aquaman was more favorably received. It grossed $1.148 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing DCEU film, the highest-grossing film based on a DC Comics character. It also became the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2018 and the 24th-highest-grossing film of all time.

The sequel film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, releases next year: March 17, 2023.