Jason Momoa Reveals Details About His ‘Fast and Furious 10’ Villain

After a string of massively successful summer blockbusters, the Fast & Furious franchise is preparing to debut another installment of the long-running action series. And while the Fast universe, especially now, centers around veteran actor and producer Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Torreto, Fast X introduces fans to a brand new villain. Even more exciting, the long-haired foil to Dom’s unique kind of justice is played by Aquaman star Jason Momoa. With the new film’s release date as far out as next May, Momoa recently gave fans a preview as to what we might expect from his latest character.

In speaking with Variety during a red carpet event on Tuesday, Jason Momoa revealed that his Fast X character is “very sadistic and androgynous and a bit of a peacock.”

Compared to his role as the good guy in DC’s Aquaman, Momoa’s Fast X character stands out in stark contrast. Of his upcoming role in the iconic American franchise, the actor stated that he’s having, “The time of my life. I get to be the bad guy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while.”

In addition to his character’s negative personality traits, Jason Moma also teased, “He’s definitely got some daddy issues.”

So far, Fast X showrunners have not revealed the name of Momoa’s character, and the same goes for the film’s other new additions including Marvel star Brie Larson.

Jason Momoa Shares Why He’s So Excited for His Villain Role

Before he teased fans with his Fast X character’s newest traits, Jason Momoa explained why playing a villain is so important for him, especially now after playing Aquaman.

“It’s been hard,” Momoa previously said, “because people always think I’m this dude who plays [macho characters].”

As much as that has become Momoa’s stereotype, at least per his experiences, it’s a bit difficult for fans to picture him as anything other than a hero. Aside from measuring a towering 6’4, the Aquaman star also boasts an extremely solid build. So seeing him in the villain role for once will definitely be a shock.

Nevertheless, stepping outside of that “macho” category, Momoa continued, “I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric.”

With Fast X on the distant horizon, Jason Momoa also reflected on his first experiences approaching his Aquaman character.

“When [director] Zack [Snyder] told me he wanted me to play Aquaman, I was like, ‘What? That’s like the farthest thing [from what I thought] I would ever be.” Nevertheless, in June 2014, Momoa committed to the trident-wielding character and it’s aided in the DC universe’s growth ever since.

Hopefully, Fast X producers share some more information regarding Jason Momoa’s character soon. But in the meantime, be sure to check back at American Entertainment for all your top film and TV updates.