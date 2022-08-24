jason-momoa-reveals-he-recently-underwent-serious-surgery

Jason Momoa is best known for two things. One, for bringing Aquaman to life in the films of the DC Universe. And two, his tremendous physique. His rippling muscles helped make him famous, but according to the actor a recent surgery left him with a “dad bod.” And the actor doesn’t seem to regret the change.

Momoa underwent hernia surgery back in March. The recovery caused an interruption in his usually vigorous workout routine. When asked how the recovery was shaping up, Momoa said, “All good. Not really doing sit-ups. Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer.”

It seems the 43-year-old actor has grown a little tired of the constant workout routines. “Well, I don’t want to do any more sit-ups!” Momoa quipped.

A hernia occurs when an internal part of the body pushes through a weakness in the muscle or surrounding tissue wall. If surgery is required to treat the problem, most people make a full recovery within a few weeks. Momoa underwent the surgery and said it became necessary because of “throwing bodies around” during his superhero antics. “I’m getting old, bro. It ain’t that CinemaCon from 2016, you know what I’m saying?”

Jason Momoa’s Work Ethic

Momoa will return to his Aquaman persona in next year’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He revealed his battle scars are starting to add up after so much time protecting the seas. “I messed up my eyes, I just got something in it that kinda cut it up. And then I’ve gotta get surgery. I have a hernia, I’ve got ribs out. I’m just getting beat up.”

When asked why he keeps getting injured while on set, Momoa said his enthusiasm just gets him carried away. “I just kinda give it. I love my job and I get a little too excited. The age thing. I’m an aging superhero now.”

Back when Momoa kept up with his workout routine, he revealed some details behind how he achieved such a stunning physique. “You need to eat big and lift big. But I prefer to eat as much lean meat and green veg as possible and save the calories for Guinness. It keeps you sane.”

Finding the right balance between a dedicated exercise routine and enjoying life was always a priority for Momoa. “I love carbs but denial is good training for the mind. After finishing a one-month cleanse, I had a giant bowl of pasta and I swear to Christ it was like I was on heroin.”

Momoa has his quilty pleasures like most people too. “I love cigars and booze. If you’re going to pound the beers you’ve got to suck it up. It [the treadmill] gets you going, man. Then you can have that beer.”

Hopefully, Momoa is enjoying his break away from the rigors of being Aquaman. But there’s no doubt he’ll shed that dad bod if he decides to take another shot at the famed character.