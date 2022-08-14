Jason Momoa Speaks Out About ‘Fast X’ Role Weeks After Dangerous Crash

For most aspiring actors, they want nothing more than to get the opportunity to leave their mark on the movie industry. And it always helps if they land a role on a hit show. But while the dream of many, only a few actors and actresses get the chance. For star Jason Momoa, that chance has not only come once but numerous times over the last few years. Starring in the hit HBO show Game of Thrones as Khal Drogo, Momoa used his stardom to land other hit roles including in Dune and The Bad Batch. With over 40 acting credits, it appears Momoa thrills Hollywood with the Aquaman franchise for D.C. and announcing his involvement with the tenth installment of Fast and Furious.

Set for a 2023 release, the details around Fast X and what trouble Dominic Toretto will find himself in are somewhat hazy. Giving some insight, Jason Momoa sat down with GQ and explained his new role in the film as the villain after sustaining injuries in a dangerous crash nearly a month ago. Again, not willing to divulge too much about the newest installment to the Fast and Furious franchise, the actor admitted the role allowed him to explore his range. “I’m a peacock at the highest level and I’m having the time of my life.” Momoa added that moviegoers will see him sporting pink and purple toenails. And if that wasn’t enough, his character also drives a lavender car.

Moving Away From His Macho Persona

Standing over six feet and built like a tank, Jason Momoa revealed that it is hard to break away from the macho persona. “It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this dude who plays [macho characters]. But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric.”

As for his other ventures, like Aquaman, Jason Momoa remembered when director Zack Snyder approached him with the role. “When Zack told me he wanted me to play Aquaman, I was like, ‘What? that’s like the farthest thing [from what I thought] I would ever be’. Then he laid it out and I thought, ‘Why can’t it be someone of Polynesian descent?’”

Jason Momoa Explains The Seriousness Behind Aquaman

Jason Momoa believes the story of Aquaman goes far beyond the fictional world as many of the issues in the film are present today. “Aquaman is the most made-fun-of superhero in the world. But it’s amazing to be able to bring awareness of what is happening to our planet. It’s not some story that’s been told over and over, [it’s a] movie about what’s happening right now but in a fantasy world.”

The next Aquaman film hits theaters in 2023 as well, making it a big year for Jason Momoa.