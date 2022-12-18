‘Jaws’ Director Steven Spielberg Apologizes for Impact Movie Had on Shark Population

Director Steven Spielberg is apologizing for the impact that the 1975 film Jaws had on the overall shark population. Spielberg has regrets about the impact the movie had on the animals. “I truly and to this day regret the decimation of the shark population because of the book and the film. I really, truly regret that,” Spielberg, 75, said in an interview with Lauren Laverne from the BBC’s Desert Island Discs.

Laverne asks Steven Spielberg how it feels to be stuck on an island surrounded by sharks. It led Spielberg, a three-time Oscar winner, to say, “That’s one of the things I still fear,” according to the Sunday Times of London. “Not to get eaten by a shark, but that sharks are somehow mad at me for the feeding frenzy of crazy sports fishermen that happened after 1975.”

Steven Spielberg Directed Movie Based On Peter Benchley Novel

Jaws won an Oscar with Steven Spielberg directing. The movie is based on the best-selling novel Jaws by Peter Benchley. It tells the story of a man-eating great white shark devouring residents of the fictional Amity Island in New England, the New York Post reports. Researcher George Burgess spoke with the Florida Museum in 2016. Burgess said that after the movie was released, sharks were targeted a lot.

“When the movie came out, there was a collective testosterone rush that went up and down the East Coast of the United States,” Burgess said. He explained that fishermen thought by catching a trophy shark that it was a way to showcase their bravery. Shark tournaments started popping up as well.

Director Laughed At First When Hearing John Williams Music

Benchley shared regrets over writing the novel, which sold an estimated 20 million copies, according to The Independent. The author said what he now knew is that there is no such thing as a rogue shark who develops a taste for human flesh. Benchley made his comments back in 2000 for the Animal Attack Files. “No one appreciates how vulnerable they are to destruction,” he adds.

Meanwhile, did you know Steven Speilberg actually laughed the first time that he heard John Williams’ famed theme for the movie? Get what Steven Spielberg said about the theme itself. “I expected to hear something kind of weird and melodic, something tonal, but eerie; something of another world, almost like outer space under the water,” Steven Spielberg explained in a Jaws DVD featurette. He said that when he started playing that famed “dun dun, dun dun” sound, Speilberg started to laugh. “He had a great sense of humor, and I thought he was putting me on.”