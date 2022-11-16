Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.

He was treated by Dr. Peter Grossman, who is a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital. Grossman said in a Wednesday press conference that Mavis Leno is “obviously very concerned.” At this time, Jay Leno has second and third-degree burns on his body after a gasoline fire.

Jay Leno Doctor Calls The Famed Comedian An ‘Ideal Patient’

“She’s by his side,” Grossman said of Mavis Leno, Jay’s wife of nearly 42 years. “They have a very close relationship, and she’s doing as well as you can expect a wife who is concerned about her husband.” The fire broke out on Saturday. Leno, while he was at the Grossman Burn Center, went under a surgical excision and grafting procedure to the burned areas. Grossman noted that a lot of the thickness of his skin was injured. This surgical procedure removed unhealthy tissue and placed a biological skin substitute on the wounds. This will help speed up the healing process.

Grossman called Leno an “ideal patient” during his time in the hospital, PEOPLE reports. “He’s been a remarkable kind and engaging patient,” he said. “He passed out cookies to children in the burn unit. Mr. Leno has been very open about sharing information with you. He’s Jay Leno — he’s walking around and cracking jokes. He’s incredibly kind to our nursing staff. (And) He’s very compliant. He’s very appreciative of everyone here and really an ideal patient and one who understands the seriousness of his injury.”

Grossman Said That Leno Is ‘In Good Spirits’

Grossman added that Leno was “in good spirits” on Wednesday after the surgery. Another surgical procedure also will be needed later this week. “Currently, there’s no evidence of nerve damage,” he said. “I do anticipate him making a full recovery. Whether there’ll be remnants of this injury, it’s still too early to tell. I’d say that his injuries are serious, his condition is good.”

Leno confirmed in a statement that he shared with PEOPLE on Monday that he’s recovering after obtaining “serious burns.” “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” Aimee Bennett, a spokesperson at the Grossman Burn Center, also issued a statement to PEOPLE, confirming that Leno was being treated there after the incident in his garage.