Jay Leno Expected To Make a ‘Full Recovery’ After Suffering Serious Burns

Comedian and talk-show host Jay Leno is expected to make a “full recovery” after suffering serious burns after a fire accident. Leno, it should be noted, has undergone surgery for the “significant burns” he sustained in the fire at his garage. The Tonight Show former host is in “good spirits.” He reportedly suffered deep second-degree and possible third-degree burns in the incident.

All of this happened while Jay Leno was working below one of his beloved cars in Burbank, California, on Saturday, Yahoo! reports. Dr. Peter Grossman, Leno’s surgeon and physician, said that Leno suffered burns to his face, hands, and chest. He’s already undergone one surgical procedure with another one dialed up for him, too.

Jay Leno Issued Statement After Fiery Accident

“His injuries are serious, his condition is good,” Grossman said. “Currently, there’s elements of nerve damage…I do anticipate him making a full recovery. Whether there will be remnants of this injury is still way too early to tell.” For his part, Leno has said that he was “okay” but recovering from the incident.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he said in a statement. “I am okay. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” Grossman said that Leno was “a gentleman who really doesn’t want to make a big deal of this.” Gtossman added, “He wants to get back to work, that’s what he does.”

Comedian Now Has Car Show On CNBC

Jay Leno took over The Tonight Show on NBC when legendary host Johnny Carson retired in 1992. He would come back after Conan O’Brien left. Leno’s second stint was between 2010 and 2014. He then turned over the show to its current host, Jimmy Fallon. Leno, 72, has now turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, Jay Leno’s Garage. He also is hosting a revival of the legendary game show You Bet Your Life that was made famous by Groucho Marx.

Speaking of Leno and his cars, there’s always a backstory to them. He talked about one experience with a person named Pipkin. “The story is usually what you wind up buying,” Leno said on the Cars and Culture podcast. “I’ve got a ’67 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron Coupe. It’s a dual air conditioning system. It’s not really my kind of car. But I get a call and hear, ‘Jay Leno. My name is Pipkin.’ Pipkin was his name. He’s like 93 years old. He says, ‘I can’t drive it anymore, but I’ve got a ’67 Chrysler Imperial that I bought brand new and I want to sell it to you.'” Leno would ultimately make a deal for the car.