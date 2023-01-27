Jay Leno Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash Weeks After Garage Fire Accident

Jay Leno is facing severe injuries yet again, this time he’s dealing with some broken bones following a motorcycle crash last week. These injuries come on the heels of the comedian’s last accident when he suffered second-degree burns after a fire engulfed the garage of his Los Angeles home in November.

According to reports, per PEOPLE the 72-year-old comedian and host is recovering from a motorcycle crash that left him with several broken bones. According to Leno he “got knocked off” his motorcycle on January 17. As a result, he is nursing a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps.

“But I’m okay!” the star says as he recovers. “I’m okay, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

The Chaos From The Fire Prompted Jay Leno To Keep This Accident Quiet

According to Jay Leno’s recounting of the incident per PEOPLE he was testing a vintage 1940 Indian motorcycle when the accident occurred. While the comedian was test-driving the bike he thought he could smell leaking gas. So, he pulled over to the side and investigated where the smell was coming from.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” Leno recalls of the incident.

“I didn’t see it until it was too late,” he continues in his recounting of the event. Leno adds that the wire clotheslined him and “boom, knocked me off the bike.”

Leno remembers how the “bike kept going.” Then he quips, “you know how that works out.”

The longtime comedian notes that he didn’t make this accident public knowledge, initially. This, Leno says, is because of the media chaos that came after the fire left him with second-degree burns in November.

“You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free,” he jokes.

In November 2022 Leno was in his massive Burbank garage working on a clogged fuel line in the undercarriage of his 1907 White Steamcar when the fire broke out. He suffered second-degree burns all over his face and his upper body.

“It felt exactly like my face was on fire,” Leno has said. “Maybe like the most intense sunburn you’ve ever had, that’d be fair to say.”

Paramedics arrived at the scene in minutes. Over a period of nine days, the host faced several skin grafting surgeries as well as hyperbaric chamber sessions designed to help revive the damaged tissue.