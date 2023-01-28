Jay Leno Jokes That Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Caused His Motorcycle Accident

Jay Leno jokingly blamed Jeremy Renner’s snowplow for his recent motorcycle crash while cracking a few jokes about the incident. “I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe, I came around the corner and crashed into Jeremy Renner’s snowplow,” Leno quipped in a video obtained by Fox News. “A little tricky,” the comedian noted.

On New Year’s Day, 52-year-old Renner suffered a grave crash involving a snowplow that left him with more than thirty broken bones. Thankfully, he has since been released from hospital care and is now continuing his recovery in his home.

Renner will likely take Leno’s joking remarks in stride. Recently, The Mayor of Kingstown star took to Twitter and posted a photo of him doing physical therapy at home. It included a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude for all those who have shown their love and support. However, this didn’t stop his Avengers co-star Chris Evans from poking a little fun. Evans responded by warning everyone that it’s the snowcat people should be worried about.

“That’s one tough mf’er,” Evans wrote. “Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love”. Renner clearly loved the light-hearted joke. “Love you, brother…. I did check on the snowcat, she needs fuel,” he replied.

Jay Leno took a joking aim at another Hollywood star about the aftermath of his accident

Meanwhile, last week Leno incurred a significant injury from a motorcycle accident. It left him with broken ribs, collarbone, and kneecaps. Leno revealed in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was thrown from his bike. “I’ve got a broken collarbone [and] two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps,” he explained. Despite the numerous mishaps, the comedian remains adamant that he is in perfect condition. “But I’m okay! I’m okay, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

While out on a 1940 Indian motorcycle test drive, Leno noticed the distinct promise of gas fumes and realized there was a leak. “I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” Leno detailed.

“I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”

Although Jay Leno has endured a handful of broken bones, he maintained his optimistic nature in the face of this difficult experience and found humor in the chaotic situation. He even poked fun at the burns he suffered last November in his garage. “You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free. After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down,” he joked.