jay-leno-performing-live-days-after-release-from-hospital

It appears that Jay Leno is going to get right back on the performing bicycle and do a set of standup work on Sunday. That’s the news out on Friday night. Leno, a legendary comedian and former longtime host of The Tonight Show, recently was released from a burn center. Leno was treated for serious injuries he suffered in a car fire, the New York Daily News reports.

For a sold-out show, Leno is going to perform at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California. This will mark the first real public appearance for Leno, 72. He suffered deep second-degree burns and possibly third-degree burns to his face, chest, and hands. This all happened after a car he was working on at a Los Angeles garage caught fire, Pop Culture reports.

Jay Leno Spent Time As A Patient At Grossman Burn Center

Leno got out days before Thanksgiving from the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles after more than a week-long stay there. The hospital then released the first photo of Leno since the incident. “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman said in a statement.

The comedian underwent one surgery at the time when Grossman held a press conference. Leno was also set to have another operation, too. Right now, Leno will receive treatment at an outpatient center. “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” Grossman said during the press conference. “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Tim Allen Shared Part Of Conversation He Had With Leno

Meanwhile, in case you were wondering, Leno is planning on driving that car again despite his recent incident. “The car didn’t do anything wrong,” Leno said in a video shared by ET Canada. “Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” In a side tidbit from his stay at Grossman, we’ve learned that Jay Leno did not take painkillers during his stay, according to Tim Allen.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Allen talked about having a phone conversation with Leno. Yeah, it was on the same day of Leno’s accident. Even Allen was surprised that Leno was not taking painkillers for his wounds. As Allen recalled his conversation with Leno, he told Allen, “Pain is there for a reason.” Finally, Allen told Fallon, “He looks really good considering the grafts he’s got. It is amazing what they can do. The hospital did a great job.”