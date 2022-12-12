Jay Leno Jokes About His Facial Burns, Promises Not to Be a ‘Whiny Celebrity’

Jay Leno is in good spirits following a terrifying accident that left parts of his face, arms, and chest covered in burns. And he’s dealing with the resulting scars the best way he knows how—with humor.

“You have to joke about it,” the comedian told The Wall Street Journal. “There’s nothing worse than whiny celebrities. If you joke about it, people laugh along with you.”

The former Tonight Show host was hospitalized on Nov. 12 after a 1907 steam car he was working on burst into flames. Leno shared that a friend saved his life, but he still suffered extensive second and third-degree burns.

Jay Leno Released From the Hospital After 10 Days

Jay Leno received several treatments at the Grossman Burn Center in LA. And after 10 days, doctors released him, but he will continue seeking treatment from the clinic’s outpatient facility.

“Eight days later, I had a brand new face,” he mused. “And it’s better than what was there before.”

But the interview wasn’t the first time that the 72-year-old quipped about his harrowing event. His head physician, Dr. Peter Grossman, told ET that Leno was cracking jokes with the staff from the very start. And only two weeks after leaving the hospital, he was laughing with reporters just before performing a show at The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach

“I never thought of myself as a roast comic,” he said. “We have two shows tonight: regular and extra crispy.”

Doctors Believe Leno’s Scaring Will Only Remain for the ‘Foreseeable Future’

While talking about the incident Leno proved that he’s moving on with his life, and he’s not feeling an emotional fallout from the tragedy. He said that the burns are simply the result of “an accident,” and he always knew that being a car hobbyist came with a “risk,” so he’s able to accept the situation.

“But really, it was an accident, that’s all. Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point,” he admitted. “If you play football, you get a concussion or a broken leg. Anything you do, there’s a risk factor.”

After leaving the Grossman Burn Center, Jay Leno shared photos of the burns on his face and neck. Fortunately, the scars are relatively minimal.

Dr. Grossman said that the comedian will likely have scarring for the “foreseeable future,” but he believes that, with continued treatment, Leno will have little to no visible signs of the accident.