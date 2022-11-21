jay-leno-released-from-hospital-after-10-day-stay

On Monday (November 21st), Jay Leno was seen being released from the hospital after suffering from severe burns caused by a gasoline garage accident.

As previously reported, Jay Leno was forced to cancel his appearance in Las Vegas last week due to a serious medical emergency. At the time, information about the situation was not disclosed. However, more details emerged that he actually was involved in a gasoline fire incident. He had been working on a 1907 White Steam Car at his Burbank garage when he was sprayed with gasoline, causing a fire. A friend of Leno’s was there at the time and saved him. The incident caused severe burns to his upper body, including his hands and chest.

According to TMZ, Jay Leno was seen posing for pictures with the medical staff at the Grossman Burn Center who helped him through the ordeal. The pictures show the extent of his injuries. The center released a statement to PEOPLE that revealed Leno will receive follow-up care at its outpatient facility.

“After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage. Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received,” the statement continued. “And is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Leno’s physician also said he believes the former talk show host will fully recover.

Jay Leno Had Surgery For Second and Third-Degree Burns

In a previous update from the Grossman Burn Center, it was revealed that Jay Leno had surgery due to second and third-degree burns. Grossman treated Leno and said at the time that while the former talk show host’s injuries were serious, he was in good condition.

Grossman also shared at the time that the center had been “very aggressive” with Jay Leno’s treatments. Along with surgery and skin grafting, Leno received treatment in a hyperbaric chamber. “Some of the burns to the fact are a little deeper and a little more concerning,” Grossman explained. “Currently, there’s no evidence of nerve damage. I do anticipate him making a full recovery. Whether there’ll be remnants of this injury, it’s still too early to tell. I’d say that his injuries are serious, his condition is good.”

Jay Leno previously shared the news about the accident. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he had told PEOPLE. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Despite the circumstance, the center stated that Jay Leno was in good humor. He was also touched by those supporting them after the accident.