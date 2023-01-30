Jay Leno Returns to Stand-Up Just Two Weeks After Major Motorcycle Tumble

Jay Leno is already performing stand-up just two weeks after a motorcycle accident that left him with broken bones. On Sunday, Jay Leno graced the stage at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California according to Entertainment Tonight. Returning to the Sunday show after missing two weekends, witnesses noticed that the 72-year-old comedian was not wearing a sling and seemed healthy considering he had broken several bones.

For three decades, Jay Leno has been gracing the stage of this club every Sunday with material for his monologue. He began doing so right after he became the host of The Tonight Show in 1992 and even today continues to read index cards while performing.

For the past few months, Jay Leno has had to endure a tough journey. In November he suffered from 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on his face, neck, and chest after an antique car burst into flames while he was working underneath it. For multiple consecutive days, he stayed at the Grossman Burn Center. While there, he underwent two operations before being permitted to go home. After his release from the hospital, Leno recounted that he felt an immense burning sensation on his face during the incident and was lucky not to have lost one of his eyes.

More details on Leno’s motorcycle accident

To make a bleak situation worse, two weeks ago, Jay Leno suffered a severe injury from an unfortunate motorcycle accident. The comedian revealed in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was thrown from his bike. “I’ve got a broken collarbone [and] two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps,” he explained. Despite the numerous mishaps, the comedian remains adamant that he is in perfect condition. “But I’m okay! I’m okay, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

Despite the accident, the car enthusiast declared that he was okay and still working. He seemed to not want a lot of attention drawn to this situation. “You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free,” Leno quipped. “After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down.”

Jay Leno’s professional relationship with NBC seems to be coming to an end

Unfortunately, Jay Leno’s fans are learning that one of his shows won’t be continuing – his hit series, Jay Leno’s Garage. According to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, the show has been canceled after seven seasons. Although there may still be some live shows lined up until April for those wanting to watch him in action, sadly they will no longer get their weekly dose of Jay Leno’s Garage.

Of course, this potentially ends a very long, storied relationship between Leno and NBC. Jay was NBC’s steadfast host of The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2009 (briefly replaced by comedy titan Conan O’Brien), then from 2009 to 2014. Now that Jay Leno’s Garage appears to be over at CNBC, Leno’s three-decade-long tenure with the network seems to have come to a close.