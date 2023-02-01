Jay Leno Reveals He Broke Multiple Bones in Motorcycle Accident

Jay Leno just can’t seem to catch a break. Several months ago, the actor and comedian became involved in a nasty car fire. The blaze, which ultimately lit his face on fire, left him suffering from second and third-degree burns. Then, last week, NBC decided that, after a long three decades, they and Jay Leno will part ways. In between, the comedian became involved in a serious motorcycle accident that (he only recently revealed) left him with multiple broken bones.

According to NBC News, Jay Leno revealed following the grisly accident that he was “clotheslined” while on his motorcycle, knocked off, and broke multiple ribs among other bones.

“I got a broken collarbone, couple of broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps,” Jay Leno said. “But other than that, I’m okay.”

Per the news outlet, the 72-year-old TV icon became involved in the motorcycle accident on Tuesday, January 17. The incident took place in Burbank, California, not far from where Leno keeps his mass collection of cars and motorcycles.

Per the outlet, the former Tonight Show host had been working on one of his vintage motorcycles prior to the accident. He decided at the time to take it out for a test drive. During the test drive, he said he began to smell gas. Leno then turned around and headed back toward the garage. While cutting through a parking lot, however, he encountered an unmarked wire. The wire, ultimately, struck him in the throat and unseated him from the bike.

He recalled, “I turn around, I start to cut through a parking lot, and there was a wire across two poles which as not well marked and, boom, I just got — it clotheslined me, hit me in the neck and threw me off the bike.”

Jay Leno Making Prompt Return to Stand-Up Despite Gnarly Motor Vehicle Accidents

Despite the severity of his injuries from both his January motorcycle accident and his November car fire, Jay Leno has zero plans on slowing down. In fact, as his ribs, collarbone, and kneecaps continue to heal, he recently said that he’ll be making a prompt return to stand-up comedy. In fact, he previously shared that he had a “gig” scheduled as early as this past Sunday. He assured fans, “I’m not missing anything.”

Sunday’s performance took place at Jay Leno’s usual venue, the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California. His return to the stage came after two missed shows following the Jan. 17 motorcycle accident. Leno’s return Sunday was especially looked forward to as he has performed there every weekend for the last 30 years. Fans in attendance noticed that despite a broken collarbone and multiple broken ribs, Leno was not wearing a sling and seemed in good health.