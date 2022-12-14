jay-leno-reveals-cause-of-garage-fire-that-left -him-with-severe-burns

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is revealing the cause of a garage fire that left him with severe burns on his face and body. Leno talks about the situation in an interview with NBC News’ TODAY Show. The full interview with Leno and host Hoda Kotb will air on Wednesday, December 14. Leno, in the interview, talked about how the accident happened. He said that his 1907 White Steam Car was involved in it.

Leno said that at the time of the incident, a clogged fuel line in the 1907 White Steam Car caused problems. Then, Leno moved underneath the vehicle to look at what’s going on with it. “It sounded clogged and I said, ‘Blow some air through the line,’ and suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas,” Leno said. The pilot light went on and then his “face caught on fire,” Pop Culture reports.

Jay Leno Got Help From His Friend After Fire Broke Out

“And I said to my friend, I said, ‘Dave, I’m on fire.’ And then, ‘Oh, my God.’ Dave, my friend, pulled me out and jumped on top of me and kind of smothered the fire,” Leno said. You can see the full interview between Leno and Kotb on the TODAY Show on Wednesday at 7 a.m. Eastern, 6 a.m Central.

The situation here took place back in November. It reportedly left Leno with burns on his face. Shortly after the incident happened, Jay Leno released a statement. In it, he assured his fans that he was alright, but that he would need time to recover. Accordingly, his statement read, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

After the incident, Jay Leno reportedly underwent two surgeries. He received treatment at an outpatient center. Dr. Peter Grossman treated Leno and said, in a press conference, that he was confident Leno would make a full recovery. Grossman added, “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

This definitely was a serious situation. But Leno, ever the hard-working guy, is back on stage. Two weeks after the incident happened, Jay Leno performed at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, to a sold-out crowd. Jay Leno continues to heal from his accident yet appears to be well on his way to a full recovery.