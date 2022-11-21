Jay Leno Reveals Face, Hand Scarring As He’s Released From the Hospital

Less than two weeks after being rushed to the Grossman Burn Center following a gasoline fire, Jay Leno has revealed face and hand scarring as he is heading home.

According to TMZ, Jay Leno was released from the burn center following a series of procedures. He posed with a group of healthcare workers who assisted in his recovery. There was also an image of him getting treated in a hyperbaric chamber. Although it has only been 10 days since the accident, the Grossman Burn Center personnel believe that the former late-night talk show host will make full recovery.

Jay Leno’s medical team at the Grossman Burn Center also issued a statement to PEOPLE about the comedian’s recovery. “After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest, and hands he received during a fire at his home garage.”

The media team also stated that Jay Leno was thankful he is for the care he received and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Jay Leno’s physician, Dr. Peter Grossman, then shared, “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery.”

Although he was discharged, Jay Leno will be receiving care from the Grossman Burn Center’s outpatient services. During his time at the center, Leno underwent surgery for second and third-degree burns. He also had a grafting procedure done. This removes any unhealthy tissue. Dr. Grossman further explained with the comedian’s burns “much of the thickness of the skin was injured” in some areas. This meant it was necessary for the unhealthy tissue to be removed.

Jay Leno Was Sprayed By Gas That Caught Fire While Working on a Steam Car

According to his employee, George Swift, Jay Leno had been working on a 1907 White Steam Car. While doing so, he was sprayed by gas that caught fire.

PEOPLE also reported that the Burbank Fire Department revealed that the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on November 12th. The fire department arrived on the scene and assessed as well as treated one adult male patient. They then transferred him to a local emergency department.

Aimee Bennett, a spokesperson at the Grossman Burn Center, confirmed with PEOPLE that Jay Leno was transported to the facility. “Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment,” Bennett explained. “For burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend. He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes. [He] wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in ‘the best burn center in the United States.’”