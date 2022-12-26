Jay Leno Reveals Play-by-Play of Garage Blaze Where His ‘Face Caught on Fire’

On November 12, Burbank Fire Department rushed to a local residence in response to an “emergency medical call” in the early hours of the afternoon. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found legendary television host Jay Leno in his garage next to one of his beloved classic cars, his face covered in severe burns.

Leno was rushed to a nearby hospital and then transferred to its burn center, where he was treated for third-degree burns. During his grueling 10-day stay, the comedian had at least two surgeries, one of them being a “surgical excision and grafting procedure.”

After just a few weeks of recovery, Jay Leno was ready to recount the details of his ordeal. In a sit-down interview with TODAY‘s Hoda Kotb, Leno relived the fateful day, as well as the aftermath. “It was a 1907 White Steam Car. The fuel line was clogged, so I was underneath it,” Leno told TODAY. “It sounded clogged, and I said, ‘Blow some air through the line’. And suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas. And the pilot light jumped, and my face caught on fire.”

Blinded by the flames with his entire face in agonizing pain, Jay Leno turned to his good friend Dave Killackey for help. “And I said to my friend, I said, ‘Dave, I’m on fire,'” Leno recalled. “And Dave’s like, ‘All right’. I said, ‘No, Dave, I’m on fire’. And then, ‘Oh, my God’. Dave, my friend, pulled me out and jumped on top of me and kind of smothered the fire.”

Jay Leno Recalls Horrifying Aftermath of Gasoline Burns

According to Dr. Peter Grossman, the burn center’s director, Jay Leno suffered “relatively serious” burns to “approximately 7% of his body,” including his face, chest, and hands. Though burns are among the most painful injuries possible, Leno took the entire ordeal in stride. He appeared to have a “very high pain threshold,” according to his doctor.

“He’s also a very stoic individual, and he’s just not one who wants to complain,” Grossman said, adding, Leno is “very gracious” and “very friendly.”

A mere two days after the incident, Jay Leno assured his fans that he was relatively unharmed. “I am OK,” he said in a statement. “Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

In a subsequent interview with People, however, Leno revealed that the burns weren’t nearly as inconsequential as he made them out to be. “It felt exactly like my face was on fire,” Leno explained. “Maybe like the most intense sunburn you’ve ever had, that’d be fair to say.”

“I’m not a panicky guy, but I knew if I breathed in I could scorch my lungs,” he continued. “I was under the car maybe 10 seconds before Dave pulled me out. Any longer than that I could have lost my eye.”