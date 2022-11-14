Jay Leno Suffers ‘Very Serious Medical Emergency’

Over the weekend, Jay Leno was forced to cancel an appearance in Las Vegas due to a very serious medical emergency. According to PEOPLE, the former late night talk show host ended up canceling his appearance at the Financial Brand Forum 2022 in Las Vegas. An email about the circumstance reads, “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling.”

However, the email firmly stated that Jay Leno was still alive. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

The media outlet further revealed that Jay Leno has previously discussed his health in 2019. He shared at the time that he has high cholesterol and even detailed a scan of a blockage in his heart. “We really want people to see the connection, because a lot of people don’t realize high cholesterol — and if you’ve had a heart attack or stroke, you’re increasing your risk for another one. It’s like an earthquake, it might not destroy the house, but it certainly weakens the structure.”

Jay Leno also said that a lot of people around are just time bombs when it comes to their health. “You’ve got all this cholesterol, you don’t realize it until it actually hits, you know? It’s like in a car, if even one piece of dirt gets in the eye of the needle of the jet, and boom and no more gas comes through. And that’s what happens with your heart.”

Jay Leno said that he managed his cholesterol by taking medication and using a portal EKG device. This monitors his heart rhyme and also detects irregular heartbeats.

Jay Leno Avoids Alcohol & Cigarettes But Admits He’s Not ‘Perfect’

Also in 2019, Jay Leno reflected on his decision to stay away from alcohol and cigarettes in order to improve his overall health. However, he also said that he is far from perfect.

“I’m not one of those guys. I don’t run five miles a day and do all that kind of stuff,” Jay Leno shared. “Hopefully I’m appealing to people who think like me, which is probably the majority of the population, who would like to do more but not if it sounds like kind of a pain. But this is not a pain, it’s really simple. You go to the doctor, it’s a quick visit, he can tell you what you need to do.”

Jay Leno also said that he has lost a lot of loved ones to heart disease through the years. “We lost a lot of the guys,” he added. “From stuff that, I don’t know if it was preventable, but maybe if somebody had done something, something could have been averted.”