Jay Leno’s Crack About Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Accident Gets Major Pushback

Comedian Jay Leno is hearing it from fans after he made a joke about Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident. As you may remember, Leno was involved in his own accident that sent him to a burn center. Thankfully, he’s doing better and appears to be in a joking mood. Leno headed over to Twitter, where he put up this joke.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe and I came around the corner and bam, I crashed into Jeremy Renner’s snowplow,” Leno joked on January 27. It did not take long for him to be at the wrath of Renner’s fans.

Not funny. Renner broke 30 bones in the process of saving his nephew’s life. Respect to the guy. Pure guts. — John Dawson (@JRDAWSONTV) January 28, 2023

People Let Jay Leno Know What They Think Of His Snowplow Joke

Another fan wrote, “How is that funny.” This person said via a tweet, “Given your recent bad luck, I might refrain from snorkelling at the Great Barrier Reef. The likelihood of your becoming fish food seems quite elevated.” Another fan said, “Stay retired. That’s a terrible “joke”. Maybe your humor went up in smoke ?” This person asked a straight-up question, writing, “Is this supposed to be funny?” Here’s a plea from one of Leno’s fans. They wrote, “Jay. Please be more careful, we like you around buddy.” Finally, one person puts matters into his own hands, The fan writes, “Guy nearly died Jay.” There’s been no reply from Jay Leno after the criticism from numerous people followed his joke on Twitter.

Jeremy Renner’s accident took place on New Year’s Day. He was reportedly helping his nephew get out from a serious snowfall. Renner happened to be plowing at his Lake Tahoe home when the Snowcat he was operating rolled over on him. He suffered serious injuries to his legs and body. Thankfully, a neighbor of his is a doctor and was able to help Renner out. He treated Renner’s injuries ahead of the paramedics getting there. At one point, Renner was listed as being in “critical” condition.

A couple of days after the accident, Renner did post a photo of himself in the hospital. Needless to say, he didn’t look too good. He captioned the photo with the following words: “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Meanwhile, the Washoe Couty Sheriff’s Office revealed that the snowplow machine Renner was operating weighed around 14,330 pounds. Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a statement; “In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempt[ed] to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner [was] run over.”