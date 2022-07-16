Jeff Bridges Dances, Walks Daughter Down the Aisle in New Wedding Photos

Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges has played some incredible roles during his prolific film and TV career. However, one of the actor’s most recent roles has likely been one of the star’s most memorable. This comes as the movie star hits the aisle as the father-of-the-bride, celebrating daughter Hayley on her wedding day.

Jeff Bridges Is the Quintessential Father of the Bride As He Walks Daughter Hayley Down The Aisle

Last summer Hayley Bridges walked down the aisle to wed the love of her life, Justin Shane. The picture-perfect nuptials took place in California’s breathtaking Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez.

And, Hayley’s famous father was clearly excited about this union. He was grinning ear-to-ear as he walks his daughter down the aisle. He even offered loving words for the couple at the start of the ceremony.

Now, the family is sharing these picture-perfect moments from the 2021 nuptials in a BRIDES magazine photo layout. Some of these pics can even be seen on the magazine’s Instagram. In the Insta post, BRIDES magazine shares pieces of the exclusive story. Including the moment Bridges walks Hayley down the aisle toward her soon-to-be-husband.

“Jeff Bridges’ daughter @hayleybridgesdesign went classic, romantic, and cozy for her summer wedding in the Santa Ynez Valley,” the recent Insta post says.

Hayley Bridges Gets Candid About Her Father’s Touching Wedding Speech

In the BRIDES magazine article, Hayley discusses her intimate English garden-style wedding. Including the touching speech that her famous father delivered just before the couple exchanged their vows.

“My dad gave a welcome speech,” Hayley says in the article, noting the Big Lebowski “touched on a trait of Justin’s that I also mentioned in my vows.” Traits, the bride says, that are examples of her husband’s “wonderful energy.”

“Kids and dogs love him,” Hayley says of her husband in the interview. “I believe this to be an example of his wonderful energy.”

Hayley’s Summer 2021 Nuptials Focused On Simple Elegance

For her August 2021 wedding, Hayley Bridges decided on a color scheme of whites, creams, blues, and greens. The interior designer was breathtaking in her simple-but-elegant A-line gown. The wedding dress features a soft lace overlay and a V-neckline.

The bride’s famous father suited up in a dapper black suit, paired with a pale blue tie and a fern boutonniere. Bridges and the bride were breathtaking together as he proudly walks his daughter down the aisle. The beautiful father-daughter moment was accentuated by the Van Morrison hit Sweet Thing. The same tune the duo danced to during the traditional father-daughter dance.