Jeff Bridges Reveals He Nearly Died From COVID While Undergoing Chemo

Although he recently survived non-Hodgkins lymphoma, which is cancer in the lymphatic system, TV and film actor Jeff Bridges revealed he almost died from COVID while undergoing chemotherapy.

During his recent interview with People, Jeff Bridges revealed details about his fight against cancer and COVID at the same time. “I had no defenses. That’s what chemo does – it strips you of all your immune system. I had nothing to fight it. COVID made my cancer look like nothing.”

Jeff Bridges then stated that he was pretty close to dying from COVID. “The doctors kept telling me, ‘Jeff, you’ve got to fight. You’re not fighting.’ I was in surrender mode. I was ready to go. I was dancing with my mortality.”

Although he was near death, Jeff Bridges managed to luckily pull through after his medical team gave him convalescent plasma. This is a therapy that uses blood from people who have recovered from an illness to help others recover. “I started taking baby steps, ” Bridges recalled. He also said he is working with a physical therapist.

Luckily, he is now in remission from cancer and is recovering from COVID successfully. Bridges went on to add he definitely appreciates more things in life. “Who would say, ‘I’d love some cancer and give me a dose of COVID? But my ability to receive all the love and give it was just heightened. Everything was turned up in the most beautiful way.”

Jeff Bridges previously wrote about his experience with COVID on his website. “My dance with COVID makes my cancer look like a piece of cake,” he wrote about his COVID experience, which occurred in early 2021. The actor declared that he held back on publishing the statement until he got a handle on his COVID.

“COVID kicked my a— pretty good,” Jeff Bridges continued. “But I’m double-vaccinated [and] feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccines can help folks with Long Haulers. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement.”

Jeff Bridges also gave credit to his physical therapist, Zachary Wermers, who helped him connect on getting off the oxygen assistance. “Which until recently I’ve been needing to walk around. The sound it makes reminds me of Darth Vader.”

The ultimate goal that Jeff Bridges had after COVID was to walk his youngest daughter, Hayley, down the aisle at her 2021 August wedding. “Thanks to Zach [and] my terrific medical team I was able to, not only walk Hay down the aisle but do the father/Bridge dance with her WITHOUT oxygen.”

Following his acting hiatus due to cancer, Jeff Bridges resumed work on his FX/Hulu series “The Old Man,” which airs on June 16th.