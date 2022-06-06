Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Overcoming Both Cancer & COVID-19

Following his recent reflection on surviving COVID-19, “The Old Man” star Jeff Bridges is now opening up about his recent struggles with both the virus and cancer in the lymphatic system, non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

While speaking to CBS News, Jeff Bridges spoke about when he first discovered his cancer. It all started with some pain. “I better get this checked out,” Bridges recalled about the pain. “And I go in and get a CAT scan and find out that I have a nine-by-12-inch mass in my stomach. You know, lymphoma.”

Along with the cancer news, Jeff Bridges dealt with some more health issues when his wife Susan tested positive for COVID-19. While she spent only five days at the hospital, Bridges ended up spending five weeks. “Oh man, what a journey,” the actor stated. “[I] couldn’t breathe. And it’s the amazing pain for not being able to breathe.”

As he spoke about how his wife and the doctors were preparing for the worse, Jeff Bridges revealed, “My wife would ask, ‘Is he gonna die?’ And they say, ‘We’re doing the best we can here.’ They wouldn’t reassure her that it was all gonna be fine. My doctors were saying, ‘Jeff, you gotta fight. Man, you’re not fighting. You gotta fight.’ And I said, ‘What are you talking about man? I’m in surrender mode, man!’ I mean we’re all gonna die, man. Come on, we’re all gonna get sick and die, and your friends are gonna die, and that’s part of it.”

Jeff Bridges then said that he thought about his family while enduring the pain. ”Dealing with problems, you know, what’s right in front of you, and those turned out to be, well, that’s life. That’s the way, you know? That’s what’s in front of me. And isn’t it beautiful?”

Jeff Bridges Gives His Wife Susan Credit For Helping Him Stay Strong While Fighting Cancer

Meanwhile, Jeff Bridges reflected on how his wife Susan helped him stay strong while fighting cancer. He then spoke about how his new role and perspective. “During my illness, you so often say, ‘That’s not really what I wanted; I wanted more of this.’ But just being alive – seeing, hearing, feeling, touching. If COVID had taught us anything, it’s taught us that we’re all in this together, man. We’re all connected, you know? And to feel that connection in the form of love comin’ at you, that’s something else!”

While speaking about his health, Jeff Bridge also spoke about his “The Old Man” role. “He’s a guy, he’s getting along age. He’s not sure about his sanity. And his past, well, let’s say it’s interesting.”

He went on to add his thoughts about his “The Big Lebowski” film. “It’s such a good movie. I mean, it’s so well-written and executed … you know, it’s so wonderful when that happens.”