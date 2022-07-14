Jennifer Aniston’s New Project Snubbed From 2022 Emmy Awards

The Morning Show and Friends star Jennifer Aniston was nominated for a 2022 Emmy, but not for what insiders expected. The Emmys can be one of the most frustrating awards shows around. With so many shows across a multitude of stream services and networks, there will always be snubs. Many were surprised when the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees were announced.

Jennifer Aniston didn’t receive a nomination for The Morning Show. She was, however, recognized with an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for the Friends HBO Max reunion special.

It’s surprising, especially because the first season of The Morning Show did rather well at the 2020 Primetime Emmys. Aniston earned a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Other cast members Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, and Martin Short earned nods as well. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series went to Billy Crudup. The program’s second season only received three nominations. Crudup earned another nomination. Meaning he will have a chance at back-to-back wins. Meanwhile, Marcia Gay Harden earned a nod for Outstanding Guest Actress. Reese Witherspoon received a nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Reese Witherspoon’s nomination was controversial to some fans. Entertainment journalist Danielle Turchiano listed Aniston as one of her “Emmy snubs”, adding: “Especially since Reese scored a nom, no offense to Reese.”

“Really, I loved Reese’s performance, but I’d say Jennifer Aniston deserved that nomination waaaay more,” tweeted one fan. “Girl gave everything she had in the Covid episode. She put her entire body and soul into the character, it was agonizing to watch.”

Friends still earns Jennifer Aniston praise, years after it left the air

Meanwhile, Friends: The Reunion was nominated for Oustanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). Aniston and her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer are all credited as executive producers. The special is also up for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special.

On Friends, Jennifer Aniston received five Emmy bids for her role as Rachel Green. However, she only won once. She played Rachel on Friends from 1994 to 2004. The Morning Show earned Aniston two Golden Globes nominations in 2020. Jennifer Aniston is an executive producer on the series, in addition to Reese Witherspoon.

The Morning Show debuted in November 2019. However, there was a pause for Season 2 because of COVID-19. It didn’t debut until 2021. Jennifer Aniston plays Alex Levy, a morning show host. Witherspoon plays her rival, a new host on the show. The Morning show is based on a 2014 book called Top of the Morning.

The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC Monday, Sept. 12.