Jennifer Aniston Pays Emotional Tribute to Her ‘True Icon’ Father at 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards

This year’s Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony featured a heartfelt speech from Jennifer Aniston, who presented her father with the Lifetime Achievement Award. For 37 years, John Aniston portrayed crime boss Victor Kiriakis on the iconic soap opera Days of Our Lives, in addition to 35 other television and film appearances over the span of his impressive 60-year career.

“This is truly a special moment for me,” Aniston explained. “It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad.”

“John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century,” she continued. “He started acting in 1962, garnering roles on all types of now-classic television programs.”

Jennifer Aniston then detailed his lengthy television career, joking that he appeared in every soap opera imaginable. “You name it, I’m sure he’s been on it,” she said.

“For over 30 years, his dedication to [Days of Our Lives] has gained him the respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world,” she concluded. “His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”

In an adorable 1990 interview with E! News, John Aniston shared what made his then-21-year-old daughter special as an actress. “Jennifer is a natural talent,” he explained. “There are certain things you can learn in this business, and there are certain things you can’t learn. The comic instinct that she has is unerring. That’s her greatest asset.”

Though the two were clearly on good terms at this point, it wasn’t always smooth sailing at the Aniston family home. In a conversation with her friend Sandra Bullock for Interview Magazine, Jennifer Aniston recalled that the unpleasant moments of her childhood are what made her into the joyous and positive person she is today.

“It comes from growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe,” Aniston said. “Watching adults being unkind to each other and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think: ‘I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that, I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that.'”

“So I guess I have my parents to thank,” she continued. “You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, ‘You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade.'”